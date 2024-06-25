Stephen Hendry turns down two-year tour card invitation from World Snooker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephen Hendry turns down two-year tour card invitation from World Snooker

By Press Association
Stephen Hendry has declined a two-year tour card from World Snooker (Mike Egerton/PA)
Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry has declined a two-year tour card invitation from World Snooker in order to focus on other commitments.

Hendry, who won the World Championship seven times between 1990 and 1999, returned to the game in 2020 after initially retiring in 2012.

The 55-year-old received two-year invitational tour cards in 2020 and 2022 but has now declined a renewal due to his media work and an ambassadorial role in China.

 

Although he has not officially retired, it looks like being the end of a successful playing career.

A statement from World Snooker read: “Stephen Hendry was offered an invitational tour card but has decided not to accept.

“The seven-time world champion had held the card since 2020, but now feels that he is unable to commit to the tour due to other priorities including the growth of his CueTips YouTube Channel and brand, broadcast commitments and ambassadorial role in China.”

Hendry, who did not win a match in his final two years on tour, added in the Daily Record: “Let’s be honest, I wasn’t pulling up any trees, was I?

“I was a little bit surprised with how good the standard was, but I’ve just got so many other work commitments, I won’t be able to dedicate enough time to practising.

“I know the game inside out, I still know all the shots, but unfortunately the body is not performing like my brain wants it to. I wasn’t putting in the effort the last couple of seasons and, with all my TV commitments and my YouTube channel, it’s just not feasible to do myself justice.”

Ken Doherty, world champion in 1997, has accepted a two-year invitational card which will take him to 36 years on the tour.

The 54-year-old first played on the tour in 1990 but would have lost his card due to his performances this year.