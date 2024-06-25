England look to channel spirit of 2022 in T20 World Cup semi-final against India

England will hope history repeats itself when they take on world number ones India in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup, calling on memories of a triumphant night in Adelaide.

The two teams met at the same stage of the competition when it when it was held in Australia in 2022, with the eventual champions producing a stunning 10-wicket victory as captain Jos Buttler and Alex Hales shared an unbeaten stand of 170.

Against an India side who have won 12 of their last 13 T20s, on a notoriously tricky Guyana pitch renowned for taking spin, England will need to harness all the confidence they can. And where better to look than a game which stands as their most impressive display since former skipper Eoin Morgan retired two years ago.

Moeen Ali, one of eight squad members to play in the match, said: “That was a great day and a great performance.

“We were clinical in our planning and preparation. We took the game on and were unbelievable with the bat but we set the game up with the ball.

“India have looked very, very strong this year, like they did at the last World Cup, and they’re just a brilliant side. They’ve got everything covered, so we’re going to have to be at our best to beat them. I’m looking forward to it… it’s nice to be here when you’re two games from winning a World Cup.”

If the pitch at the Providence Stadium does assist slow bowlers, as expected, India will become even stronger favourites with a varied spin attack featuring Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal.

But England have their own ace in the pack in the form of leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who has hit top form at the tournament and boasts nine wickets with an excellent economy rate of 6.70. In three crunch fixtures against the West Indies, South Africa and United States in the Super 8s stage, he sent down 12 overs and took combined figures of four for 54.

“Rash is experienced and he just adapts to conditions really well,” said Moeen.

Adil Rashid, left, has impressed Moeen Ali with his form during the tournament (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

“He knows his game now and he’s just proper at the moment, confident. He’s been unbelievable. He’s in some of the form of his life at the moment and just enjoying it. That’s great to see and it’s what we need. You can expect some sort of spin and a toughish wicket.”

Moeen’s off-breaks are likely to be another key part of the England game plan, Liam Livingstone offers further variation and there could be an outside chance for Will Jacks to return as a spin-bowling all-rounder and six-hitting option.

The England team traditionally attract plenty of followers on their travels, with committed touring supporters and a reliably large media presence, but that is set to change for their visit to the outer reaches of South America.

Tour groups were unable to sell packages with any confidence given the short turnaround time and several opted out entirely, instead focusing on the earlier rounds and late offers for the final in Barbados.

With stark travel advice for Guyana warning of high levels of violent crime and with hotel capacity severely stretched, it would be a surprise to see more than a sprinkling of England fans in the stands.

Anyone know what happened last time? 🤔 🗓️ June 27⏰ 3.30pm (UK) 🏟️ Guyana National Stadium#EnglandCricket | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/oNmHh7quAx — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 24, 2024

The same cannot be said for their opponents, as a large Indian diaspora prepares to turn out in force. India have also been aided by a longstanding guarantee that they would play in Guyana if they reached the final four, a certainty no other side at the tournament was offered.

It is a clear and regrettable discrepancy in a World Cup that strives for competitive balance but one that is understood to exist to satisfy the lucrative Indian television market.

There is also set to be a notable lack of English-based reporters on site. While former England captains Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton and Morgan all flew from Barbados with the team as part of their duties with the International Cricket Council’s official commentary team, a lack of commercial flights and accommodation has kept most other journalists grounded.