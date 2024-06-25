Robert Lewandowski penalty earns Poland a point as France miss out on top spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Robert Lewandowski penalty earns Poland a point as France miss out on top spot

By Press Association
Robert Lewandowski’s goal meant France had to settle for second place (Sergei Grits/AP)
Robert Lewandowski’s goal meant France had to settle for second place (Sergei Grits/AP)

France failed to top Group D after they were held to a 1-1 draw thanks to Robert Lewandowski’s second-half penalty in Dortmund.

Poland were unable to progress to the round of 16 after losing to the Netherlands and Austria in their first two group games but they came closest to the opener through Lewandowski on his first start of the tournament.

Kylian Mbappe returned to the side after suffering a broken nose and had a couple of chances at the end of the first period but France went into the interval without any of their own players scoring a goal in the tournament yet.

Mbappe put France ahead from the penalty spot for his first goal in a European Championships and, after Poland were awarded a penalty of their own, Lewandowski’s retaken strike 11 minutes from time meant France finished second behind Austria, who beat Netherlands.

Mbappe celebrates France's opener
Kylian Mbappe put France ahead (Nick Potts/PA)

France forced the first real effort of the contest when the ball popped out to Theo Hernandez who lashed an effort towards the bottom corner which was stopped by Lukasz Skorupski

Poland showed flashes of brilliance – Kacper Urbanski reacted first from a tournament and unleashed an effort towards goal but Mike Maignan was on hand to deal with it.

Although France looked laboured through the first quarter, they remained a threat – Ngolo Kante surged through the midfield and put it on a plate for Ousmane Dembele who smashed it straight at the onrushing Skorupski.

Poland came close to an opener as Lewandowski took aim with a free header which looked to be going in but bounced off William Saliba’s foot and wide.

France started to dominate at the end of the half and Mbappe assumed control over the situation from Bradley Barcola and toe poked an effort on goal which was saved by Skorupski.

Lewandowski's first penalty was saved by Maignan
Lewandowski’s initial penalty was saved (Nick Potts/PA)

France started the second half with more zest and Mbappe had the first chance of the half when he cut in and bent it towards the far stick which Skorupski dealt with once again.

Dembele was too quick for Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior, who stuck a lazy leg out to bring the Barcelona winger down inside the box and give Mbappe the chance to put France ahead, which he unduly took by sweeping into the bottom-right corner from 12 yards.

Poland had the chance to level things up when Dayot Upamecano brought down Karol Swiderski inside the area – appeals for a penalty were initially waved away but VAR brought it back and referee Marco Guida awarded the spot-kick.

Lewandowski’s effort was saved by Maignan but the referee adjudged the France goalkeeper had come off his line too quickly and Lewandowski made no mistake from the retake, meaning France finished second in the group.