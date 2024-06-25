Robert Lewandowski penalty earns Poland a point as France miss out on top spot

France failed to top Group D after they were held to a 1-1 draw thanks to Robert Lewandowski’s second-half penalty in Dortmund.

Poland were unable to progress to the round of 16 after losing to the Netherlands and Austria in their first two group games but they came closest to the opener through Lewandowski on his first start of the tournament.

Kylian Mbappe returned to the side after suffering a broken nose and had a couple of chances at the end of the first period but France went into the interval without any of their own players scoring a goal in the tournament yet.

Mbappe put France ahead from the penalty spot for his first goal in a European Championships and, after Poland were awarded a penalty of their own, Lewandowski’s retaken strike 11 minutes from time meant France finished second behind Austria, who beat Netherlands.

Kylian Mbappe put France ahead (Nick Potts/PA)

France forced the first real effort of the contest when the ball popped out to Theo Hernandez who lashed an effort towards the bottom corner which was stopped by Lukasz Skorupski

Poland showed flashes of brilliance – Kacper Urbanski reacted first from a tournament and unleashed an effort towards goal but Mike Maignan was on hand to deal with it.

Although France looked laboured through the first quarter, they remained a threat – Ngolo Kante surged through the midfield and put it on a plate for Ousmane Dembele who smashed it straight at the onrushing Skorupski.

Poland came close to an opener as Lewandowski took aim with a free header which looked to be going in but bounced off William Saliba’s foot and wide.

France started to dominate at the end of the half and Mbappe assumed control over the situation from Bradley Barcola and toe poked an effort on goal which was saved by Skorupski.

Lewandowski’s initial penalty was saved (Nick Potts/PA)

France started the second half with more zest and Mbappe had the first chance of the half when he cut in and bent it towards the far stick which Skorupski dealt with once again.

Dembele was too quick for Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior, who stuck a lazy leg out to bring the Barcelona winger down inside the box and give Mbappe the chance to put France ahead, which he unduly took by sweeping into the bottom-right corner from 12 yards.

Poland had the chance to level things up when Dayot Upamecano brought down Karol Swiderski inside the area – appeals for a penalty were initially waved away but VAR brought it back and referee Marco Guida awarded the spot-kick.

Lewandowski’s effort was saved by Maignan but the referee adjudged the France goalkeeper had come off his line too quickly and Lewandowski made no mistake from the retake, meaning France finished second in the group.