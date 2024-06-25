Patrik Schick a concern as Czech Republic bid to keep their tournament alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Patrik Schick a concern as Czech Republic bid to keep their tournament alive

By Press Association
Patrik Schick is a doubt for the Czech Republic's game against Turkey
Patrik Schick is a doubt for the Czech Republic’s game against Turkey (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Czech Republic coach Ivan Hasek confirmed that Patrik Schick is a doubt for his side’s Euro 2024 group-stage decider against Turkey with the 28-year-old in a race to recover from a calf injury sustained during the 1-1 draw with Georgia.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker, who was joint-top scorer at Euro 2020 with five goals, netted a second-half equaliser in Hamburg on Saturday to rescue the Czechs’ first point of the tournament and keep them in contention for a last-16 berth.

To have a realistic hope of qualifying from Group F they will likely need a victory against Vincenzo Montella’s team, who themselves know that a draw is all that will be necessary to progress.

Czech Republic players celebrate scoring against Georgia
Czech Republic will need to win to progress through to the round of 16 (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

With only one goal scored in their two games Hasek was left sweating on the fitness of his main goal threat.

“Patrik was under the care of doctors, physiotherapists and masseurs for two days, so he was not at training with us,” he said. “The injury is getting better and we will see on matchday.

“We already had variants with Patrik and without Patrik before the tournament. He is of course our key player, one of the best scorers in Europe, but if he is not available then we have to replace him.

“The other players worked all the time to be ready. And I believe in them.”

Turkey concede and own goal in their 3-0 defeat to Portugal
Turkey were beat in convincing fashion by Portugal (Nick Potts/PA)

Turkey came under criticism from fans after they were beaten 3-0 by Portugal thanks to efforts from Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes alongside a calamitous own goal from Samet Akaydin.

Boss Montella has urged fans to get behind the team and acknowledges that their fate is still in their own hands – a win against Czech Republic will see them through to the next round.

He added: “There will always be criticism, there will be fair criticism, personally I accept that but it gives me cause for thought.

“There is also unfair criticism and that entertains me and motivates me.

“We are united, we are very motivated and our fate is in our own hands and it comes down to us because we are not reliant on a result from another team.

“It’s only our match that matters so we are focused on responding on the pitch as we have done over the past 10 months, I don’t want to recall all the number of records we’ve managed to secure and what these players have done over the past 10 months – they (the fans) need to be supportive.”