Denmark finish second in Group C as goalless draw sees Serbia exit Euro 2024

By Press Association
Denmark ground out a goalless draw against Serbia in Munich (Antonio Calanni/AP)
Denmark ground out the goalless draw they needed against Serbia to clinch second place in Group C and advance to the knockout stages of Euro 2024.

Rasmus Hojlund missed the best chance for the Danes while Serbia – who needed a win to stand any chance of qualifying – left it too late and slid out of the tournament with a single point to their name.

Aleksandar Mitrovic slid a late chance wide and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could only strike tamely at Kasper Schmeichel in injury time as their inevitable late surge came to nothing in Munich.

Serbia were knocked out of Euro 2024
Denmark had the best of the first-half chances, with Christian Eriksen, whose 133rd cap made him the most capped Danish player of all time, bringing a comfortable save out of Predrag Rajkovic from long range.

Denmark bundled the ball into the net on 23 minutes but the referee ruled that Eriksen’s corner had bent out of play during its delivery.

Hojlund tested Rajkovic again then missed arguably Denmark’s best chance of the first half as he appeared to slip when shaping to shoot, and the Serbians looked to step up a gear at the start of the second half.

Euro 2024 Soccer Denmark Serbia
Half-time substitutes Dusan Tadic and Luka Jovic injected some pace into the Serbian front-line and thought they had combined to snatch the opener on 54 minutes, the latter timing his run perfectly to meet Tadic’s pass and slip past Schmeichel only for his effort to be ruled offside.

As Serbia stepped things up, Mitrovic side-footed wide after Dusan Vlahovic’s lay-off, Vlahovic found the roof of the net with a header, then in injury time Milinkovic-Savic slid Serbia’s last chance straight at Schmeichel.