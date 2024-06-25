Gary Neville says England’s first half show in Cologne was ‘a struggle to watch’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gary Neville says England’s first half show in Cologne was ‘a struggle to watch’

By Press Association
England had to settle for a point against Slovenia (Adam Davy/PA)
England had to settle for a point against Slovenia (Adam Davy/PA)

Gary Neville said England were “rigid” and a “struggle to watch” during their goalless draw with Slovenia at Euro 2024 on Tuesday.

Gareth Southgate’s side produced another underwhelming performance in their final Group C outing, although the result in Cologne was still good enough to secure top spot.

Former England defender Neville told ITV: “We were so basic in the first half. It was a struggle to watch that.

“I say we looked so basic – but that’s being kind. That’s the rigid England that we’ve seen in every single tournament going back for 20 years.

Close up shot of Gary Neville
Gary Neville felt England were too ponderous in the first half (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It moved forward a lot in the second half. We didn’t get the result, but there were glimpses of what we can be. It looked like they were playing with a bit of flow.”

Former England striker Ian Wright felt manager Gareth Southgate’s second-half substitutions, particularly the introductions of Kobbie Mainoo and Cole Palmer, gave the team a better look.

Wright said: “It was still nowhere near good enough.

“I thought Palmer and Mainoo did well when they came on and I’d have loved to have seen (Anthony) Gordon come on earlier.

“But, at the moment, it’s still not happening. We’re very fortunate to be getting through at this stage.

Cole Palmer attempts a shot during England's match against Slovenia
Cole Palmer brought a different energy to the England side in the second half (Martin Rickett/PA)

“There’s still so much work to be done in terms of confidence and momentum.”

Neville believes the players who came off the bench should now be given the chance to start in the next game.

He said: “I’m certain Mainoo will start in the next game. He (Southgate) thought (Conor) Gallagher may be the option, obviously, for the energy but I think it was quite obvious that we needed someone in there who would get us playing.

“Mainoo does that. I think (Adam) Wharton is capable of that as well. I think the more substitutes we made, the less rigid we looked.

“These are massive, massive talents, huge talents, and we really can’t mishandle these talents. We really will regret it. I think Gareth will as well.

Kobbie Mainoo runs during England's game against Slovenia
Kobbie Mainoo also brought a different dynamic to the England performance (Adam Davy/PA)

“So what I would say, ahead of Sunday, is that these lads are there staring him in the face now.

“They’ve come on in the second half, they’ve improved us enormously. They’re our best technical players.”

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, who was also working at the game as a pundit for ITV, agreed that Southgate should now consider changing his plans.

The Australian said: “It’s always a tough one with young players. Your nature as a coach is to try and ease them into things but, every now and then, there are young players that come along and they’re just bashing the door down.

“You’ve just got to let them through and let them go. I’m sure 12 months ago that Mainoo, Wharton, Cole Palmer would not be in Southgate’s top 40 players, but they could end up being the key players.”