Canada showed ‘discipline’, ‘maturity’ in win over Peru, says boss Jesse Marsch

By Press Association
Canada’s Jonathan David, back, scores his side’s opening goal against Peru (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Canada’s Jonathan David, back, scores his side’s opening goal against Peru (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Canada coach Jesse Marsch has credited his side’s “discipline” and “maturity” after keeping their Copa America hopes alive with a 1-0 victory over Peru.

Jonathan David marked his 50th cap with the winning goal as Canada edged out a 10-man Peru for their first victory at the Copa America.

David defied the sweltering 32C heat in Kansas City to finish off a swift counter-attack 16 minutes from time after Peru’s Miguel Araujo had been sent off.

The result keeps Canada’s hopes of progressing in the tournament alive following a 2-0 defeat against Argentina in their opening match.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Marsch said his side “talked about wanting to make a big statement, wanting to make history, and wanting to show we were ready for bigger challenges”.

He continued: “In the end, with the savviness of Peru, with the experience of Peru, to manage all of the game appropriately and keep our discipline and not cross the line, not put ourselves in jeopardy of bad cards and fouls, that showed a level of maturity.

“I’m really pleased for them. I’m really proud of them.”

The referee shows Peru’s Miguel Araujo a red card during the Copa America match against Canada
The sending off of Peru’s Miguel Araujo changed the nature of the game (Ed Zurga/AP)

Peru coach Jorge Fossati said his team were unable to follow up on a quality first half.

“In the first half, we challenged Canada more than Argentina challenged them,” he said.

“And I am talking about Argentina, the current world champions. We created greater opportunities more than we created against Chile. I think I am fair to say that we created a great 60-minute match.”

Peru had dominated the Group A encounter until Araujo’s dismissal early in the second half for a poor challenge on Jacob Shaffelburg changed the game.