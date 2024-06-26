Football rumours: Bayern Munich set sights on Joao Palhinha

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Bayern Munich set sights on Joao Palhinha

By Press Association
Joao Palhinha has been the subject of speculation for some time (Adam Davy/PA)
Joao Palhinha has been the subject of speculation for some time (Adam Davy/PA)

What the papers say

Bayern Munich have their eyes set on Fulham’s Joao Palhinha, but it seems the German side may not able to match the midfielder’s £60million valuation, reports the Telegraph

Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers – Sky Bet Championship – King Power Stadium
Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall celebrates with the Championship trophy (Nigel French/PA)

Also in the Telegraph, Brighton are eager to reignite talks with Leicester over midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Sky Sports reports that a race for 18-year-old winger Edmund Baidoo seems to be heating up. Both Nottingham Forest and Brighton appear keen to sign the Ghanaian talent.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jadon Sancho: Barcelona may be eyeing a loan deal for the Manchester United winger after the Spanish giants commenced talks with Old Trafford, Sport reports.

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Final – Wembley Stadium
Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho reacts during the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jaden Philogene: Barcelona are also making moves for the Hull winger, with his club understood to have green lit a loan agreement with the option to buy, as per Sport.

Danny Ings: West Ham are prepared to allow the 31-year-old forward to leave the club this summer, with Football Insider writing that Southampton are keen.