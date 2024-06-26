We want to do more – Kieran Trippier understands fans’ frustration with England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We want to do more – Kieran Trippier understands fans’ frustration with England

By Press Association
Kieran Trippier admits England’s players are frustrated (Martin Rickett/PA)
Kieran Trippier admits England want to “do more” at Euro 2024 and says the players share the same frustrations as fans following a dreary draw against Slovenia.

Tuesday’s goalless stalemate in Cologne saw England win Group C, advancing in top spot despite three forgettable performances in Germany so far.

Gareth Southgate’s side finally showed flickers of what they might be capable of achieving over the next couple of weeks but, on the whole, it was a thoroughly average display.

England coach Gareth Southgate applauds on the pitch after the draw with Slovenia
England coach Gareth Southgate applauds on the pitch after the draw with Slovenia (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

While the supporters inside the stadium were at fever pitch for much of the second half, they jeered the full-time whistle in their droves and two plastic cups were launched from the stands towards Southgate as he applauded the travelling numbers.

“I’ve got the utmost respect for Gareth for what he has done for me personally and for my England career but, of course, us players get the frustration,” said Trippier.

“All we can do after win, lose or draw is applaud the fans because we appreciate they have travelled out here in numbers and have spent so much money to come and support us.

“Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and, of course, they want to see more from us. Us players, we want to do more, but we have qualified. Hopefully the performances can get better.

“Being honest, I think we controlled the game. We created some chances, but again, we could do better. It’s fair to say, of course we can. But the most important thing is that our objective before tournament was to qualify, and we’ve done that, and we topped the group.

“The supporters spend their well-earned money to come and watch us, full credit to them because every tournament that I’ve been involved in, they’ve been incredible, out in Russia, where it’s difficult to travel, and out in Germany again.”

Trippier, who has been operating at left-back with Luke Shaw still fighting his way back to full fitness, has called on the senior players within Southgate’s ranks to coax the younger members through the tough patch.

“There is always pressure,” he added.

“This is my fourth tournament for England and in every single tournament there is pressure. But us as players, especially the senior players, try to help guide the group.

“We know we can improve, we get that and we need to analyse that. But the most important thing was to top the group and qualify and we have done that.

“I think we can play so much better, it’s fair to say. I don’t want to be too negative because we have topped the group.

“We’ve got so much talent in this squad and it’s fair to say we’ve not created as much as we would like, but that’s for us players, staff, to look back and reflect on what we could have done better in the group.”