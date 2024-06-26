Michael Phelps says athletes have lost faith in WADA over Chinese doping scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Phelps says athletes have lost faith in WADA over Chinese doping scandal

By Press Association
Michael Phelps said athletes had lost faith in WADA over its handling of positive tests involving Chinese swimmers (Rod Lamkey/AP)
Michael Phelps said athletes can no longer place their faith in the World Anti-Doping Agency amid major questions over its handling of positive tests returned by 23 Chinese swimmers.

Phelps and fellow United States Olympic swimming star Allison Schmitt gave evidence at a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing on Tuesday evening, which considered whether the American government should go on funding WADA.

The New York Times and German broadcaster ARD first reported in April that 23 Chinese swimmers had tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine (TMZ) seven months before the Tokyo Games in 2021, but were allowed to compete.

Olympic swimmer Allison Schmitt gives evidence to the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee in Washington DC
Allison Schmitt said the revelation concerning the Chinese swimmers would “haunt” her and her team-mates who missed out on gold to China in Tokyo (Rod Lamkey/AP)

WADA said it could not disprove the explanation provided by the Chinese anti-doping agency that the positive tests resulted from athletes eating contaminated meat at a training camp hotel. Eleven of those athletes are set to compete at this summer’s Olympics in Paris.

Phelps, a 23-time Olympic gold medallist, said WADA had “fallen short” in efforts to reform in the wake of Russia’s state-sponsored doping scandal.

“As athletes, our faith can no longer be blindly placed in the World Anti-Doping Agency, an organisation that continues to prove that it is either incapable or unwilling to enforce its policies consistently around the world,” Phelps said.

“It is clear to me that any attempts of reform at WADA have fallen short, and there are still deeply rooted, systemic problems that prove detrimental to the integrity of international sports and athletes’ right to fair competition, time and time again.”

Schmitt, who was part of the US team which missed out on gold to China in the 800 metres freestyle relay at the Tokyo Olympics, said: “We raced hard. We trained hard. We followed every protocol. We respected (China’s) performance and accepted our defeat.

“But now, learning that the Chinese relay consisted of athletes who had not served a suspension, I look back with doubt. We may never know the truth and that may haunt many of us for years.”

US Anti-Doping Agency chief executive Travis Tygart called on the committee to consider its continued funding of WADA, which currently stands at 3.7million US dollars (£2.9m) per year.

The chairman of the subcommittee, Morgan Griffith, criticised WADA for not sending a representative to the hearing and added: “If they’re not going to do the job, we shouldn’t even fund them.”

WADA said it did not attend because it did not want to prejudice the ongoing independent review being conducted by Swiss prosecutor Eric Cottier.

It issued a statement on Wednesday criticising what it saw as “the politicisation of a relatively straightforward case”.

WADA president Witold Banka said in a statement: “The hearing in Washington DC was filled with the sort of emotional and political rhetoric that makes headlines but in fact does nothing constructive to strengthen the global anti-doping system.”

He went on to question whether USADA’s calls for the US government to withhold funding from WADA were an effort to secure additional funding for itself.

He said withholding funding would “lead to serious consequences for US sport”, adding: “Ultimately, it would be most harmful to American athletes as a drop in global funding would only serve to weaken the anti-doping system in other parts of the world where their competitors are based.”