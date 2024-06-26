The issues for Gareth Southgate as England prepare for Euro 2024 knockout phase

England may have topped Group C but the inquests into their poor performances at Euro 2024 continue.

A forgettable 0-0 stalemate against Slovenia in Cologne proved enough for England to progress as group winners with five points but manager Gareth Southgate was jeered at full-time, with plastic cups also thrown in his direction.

Here, the PA news agency asks what Southgate needs to address heading into the knockout stages in Germany.

Why are fans disgruntled with Southgate?

This is Southgate’s fourth major tournament as England manager. He has helped rebuild the relationship between the England team and their supporters and guided the nation to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and the Euro 2020 final. Southgate also knows how it feels to face the wrath of supporters after his decisive penalty miss in the Euro 1996 semi-final shoot-out defeat to Germany and is now experiencing arguably the most difficult spell of his eight-year tenure as boss. “Throwing the cups isn’t really necessarily fair, but there’s always going to be a minority that would actually do that,” 33-year-old Joseph Quilder told the PA news agency in Cologne. “So we can’t really legislate for that. But I think it just shows the overall sentiment of the fan base that they feel that way.” Meanwhile David Barlow, attending his seventh European Championships, wants a change of manager. “Southgate will not win a trophy,” he said. “Time to go, time to bring somebody in. Personally, I would approach Jurgen Klopp.”

Don’t England have some of the best attacking players in Europe?

England’s Harry Kane gestures during the Euro 2024 game against Slovenia (Martin Rickett/PA)

One of the issues Southgate and his coaching staff have encountered in Germany is finding a system that gets the best out of the wealth of talent available at the top of the pitch. In captain Harry Kane he has England’s all-time leading goalscorer and a man who hit 44 goals in 45 games for Bayern Munich in his first season in Germany, while Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham scored 19 league goals and was named LaLiga player of the year. Add to that Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and the quality of back-up stars such as Cole Palmer and it is easy to see why supporters are frustrated with the lack of threat. Speaking to PA outside Cologne Cathedral, Chris Trowbridge was unimpressed: “It’s just not good enough. We’ve come here to be entertained. We’ve got the players who can entertain, why are we watching such dull football? It is demoralising.”

Is the midfield still an ongoing experiment?

Kobbie Mainoo's game by numbers vs. Slovenia: 100% crosses completed100% tackles won97% pass accuracy33/34 passes completed2 duels won1 dribble Despite coming on at HT, England's best player. 💯🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/BgYbngjMHh — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) June 25, 2024

Trent Alexander-Arnold was asked to learn on the job as the Liverpool right-back was deployed in midfield for England’s opening two group games. Southgate admitted after the 1-1 draw with Denmark that it was an ongoing experiment but it was one he then abandoned against Slovenia. Conor Gallagher, a more recognised midfielder, was Southgate’s only change to his starting XI for the Slovenia clash. The Chelsea man struggled and was replaced at half-time by Kobbie Mainoo. Former England and Manchester United defender Gary Neville was suitably impressed: “I am certain Mainoo will start in the next game,” he told ITV Sport. “I think it was quite obvious that we needed someone in there who would get us playing, and Mainoo does that. I think (Adam) Wharton is capable of that as well.”

England have defended well at least, so is that area of the pitch OK?

England’s Luke Shaw during a training session ahead of Euro 2024. (Adam Davy/PA)

With plenty of debate about the attacking prospects of this England side, their defence has quietly gone about its business. Marc Guehi has impressed alongside John Stones at the heart of the defence having made his tournament debut in the opening game. The only issue is at left-back, where Kieran Trippier is filling in as Luke Shaw continues his fight back to full fitness. Shaw was included in Southgate’s squad despite not playing for Manchester United since suffering a hamstring injury in February but is the only recognised left-back in the ranks and would bring balance to that side of the pitch should he be able to feature moving forward.