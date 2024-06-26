Castleford’s Sam Wood keen to make the most of England call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Castleford’s Sam Wood keen to make the most of England call-up

By Press Association
Sam Wood earned his first call up for England (Richard Sellers/PA)
Castleford centre Sam Wood intends to “soak it all in” on first England camp after being called up for their Test match against France in Toulouse on Saturday.

The 26-year-old received his first call up to the 20-man squad after impressing in a Tigers side that are struggling towards the bottom of Betfred Super League this season.

England will play France in a one-off mid-season Test for the first time since a 3-0 series whitewash over Tonga in Winter 2023.

No NRL based players have been chosen to feature against France, paving the way for players like Wood to try and cement their names in the squad.

Wood is looking forward to rubbing shoulders with some of the best players in the league.

He told the PA news agency: “You look round the room and it’s all the best players in Super League, so it is going to be a level above.

“I’m just going to enjoy the whole week for what it is and soak it all in.

“There are fantastic players here, the squad is full of superstars. I’m just going to enjoy the experience and learn some bits off those that I don’t normally get to do and there are some outstanding players and I just can’t wait to get going.

“I was even nervous just coming into camp today so the game will be another level but I’m surrounded by quality players and I’m sure they will help me through the game and I’ll do my best for them. ”

Sam Wood gets tackled against Huddersfield
Sam Wood has been a shining light in a struggling Castleford side (Danny Lawson/PA)

Wood is one of six new faces that have been called up to the England side alongside Elliot Minchella, Brad O’Neil, George Delaney, Oliver Wilson and James McDonnell.

The Dewsbury-born player signed from Hull KR in the off season and scored a try against his old side in their narrow 13-12 loss last week. Despite speculation over his call-up, Wood admits he never thought the day would come.

He added: “There’s no bigger merit in my eyes and in rugby league to play for your country – so absolutely over the moon and still can’t believe it really.

“I never expected it, you just try do your best at club level and for that side but I didn’t expect an England call-up.

“You’ve got to enjoy it because I might just be here once, hopefully not, but you never know when your time is up internationally – I just want to know what it takes to keep doing that and be here for a long time to come hopefully.”

England head coach Shaun Wane went into hospital on Tuesday evening and was absent from England’s first training session on Wednesday. It remains to be seen whether Wane will be able to travel with the squad to Toulouse.