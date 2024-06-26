Katie Boulter beats Jelena Ostapenko to secure quarter-final spot in Eastbourne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Katie Boulter beats Jelena Ostapenko to secure quarter-final spot in Eastbourne

By Press Association
Katie Boulter celebrates winning a point against Jelena Ostapenko in Eastbourne (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Katie Boulter celebrates winning a point against Jelena Ostapenko in Eastbourne (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Katie Boulter advanced to the quarter-finals of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne by beating Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets.

Registering her first victory over a grand slam winner, the British number one held off a second-set fightback from Ostapenko to defeat the 2017 French Open champion 6-4 7-5.

It was another step forward for 27-year-old, who won her first WTA Tour title in Nottingham last year and then beat Emma Raducanu on her way to defending that crown this summer.

Speaking after Wednesday’s win, Boulter acknowledged the importance of that success.

“It’s definitely taken a lot of pressure off me,” she said. “This season is a slightly different situation for me. Today was a match I had nothing to lose, just swinging and having fun.”

Boulter got off to a fast start to the contest on Centre Court, establishing a 5-1 first-set lead before faltering, but eventually capitalised on a seventh set-point.

The players exchanged early breaks in the second set before Boulter struck the decisive blow at 5-5 and then served out the match to secure her last-eight spot.