Harry Kane: England can enjoy topping group but more to come in knockout stage

Harry Kane says England can be proud of topping their Euro 2024 group but insists there is “more to come” as Gareth Southgate’s stuttering side move on to the part of the tournament “where it all counts”.

Three years on from finishing as continental runners-up, the road to the Berlin final began with topping their pool in unconvincing, and at times alarming, fashion.

England opened with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Serbia before draws against Denmark and Slovenia that ended with boos at the final whistle.

There is a negative mood around the team, but the five-point haul proved enough for the Euro 2020 runners-up to progress to the round of 16 as Group C winners.

“I think we can be proud of finishing top,” captain Kane said.

“It’s not easy in these major tournaments, as you’ve seen with other nations, other big nations, in the tournament already not finishing top, so we can enjoy this for sure.

“It was a tough game. I thought it was probably our best performance out of the three. I thought we definitely had more energy without the ball, we pressed better, we counter pressed better, which allowed us to have wave after wave.

“We just lacked a bit of magic in the final third, but that will come.

“Another good clean sheet, which we’re going to need if we want to go far in this tournament, that’s for sure, so credit to the boys for that.

“We enjoy it and move on to the next round.”

Harry Kane and England were unable to break down stubborn Slovenia (Martin Rickett/PA).

Quite how much anyone connected with England could truly enjoy Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Slovenia is debatable, regardless of it seeing them top their pool.

It was a running theme throughout the group stages and culminated in supporters jeering the team off in Cologne, while beer cups were thrown in the direction of Southgate.

Kane praised the majority of supporters for their backing.

“Yes, just to keep supporting us, really,” he told Lions’ Den when asked if he had a message for England supporters.

“Obviously there was a bit of stuff after the game yesterday but the atmosphere was incredible for 99 percent of the fans they do what they always do, they are singing and chanting, they are pushing us on and the fans back home watching in the pub or wherever, they are pushing us on and wanting us to be successful.

“You are always going to get one or two that maybe take it a bit too far but that is football, that is life, we have all been around long enough to have been a part of that.

“We know they are behind us, they know we are giving everything and putting everything on the line to be successful and nothing has changed from that point of view.”

Gareth Southgate received some jeers from England fans (Adam Davy/PA)

England will now not come up against another group winner until the semi-final stage, with one of the best four third-placed sides awaiting them in the round of 16.

“Whoever we get it’s going to be a tough game, as this group has shown,” Kane told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I think every group that you’ve watched so far in this tournament, there’s some really good teams, really well-organised teams.

“There’s no easy game now in this type of competition. So whoever it is, obviously we’ll do what we always do, prepare well, debrief well.

“And then it’s knockout football now – the important part of the tournament where it all counts, so hopefully we can build a bit of momentum going into the knockout rounds.”

England now head to their last 16 game in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday, with Kane confident they will be able to go up a notch in the knockout rounds again.

“I think if you look at previous tournaments for sure we started to play some of our best football in the knockout rounds,” he said.

“The last Euros against Germany, against Ukraine and then Denmark, and even the World Cup against Senegal in the first knockout round, so for sure there’s more to come.

“I think always the objective to start the tournament is get through the group. You don’t want to have any mishaps and then you’re third place waiting to see what happens.

“We finished top, we’ve done our main objective.

“We can improve, we know that, but you’ve got to enjoy these moments. Major tournaments are really hard, really difficult, and to finish top is not easy.”