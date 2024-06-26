Sead Haksabanovic leaves Celtic to join Malmo

Sead Haksabanovic’s time at Celtic has been cut short after the Montenegrin winger signed a four-year contract with Malmo.

The 25-year-old joined the Hoops from Russian side Rubin Kazan on a five-year deal in August 2022.

However, after making 40 appearances under Ange Postecoglou in his first season at the club, Haksabanovic fell out of favour following the arrival of Brendan Rodgers as manager last summer and spent last term on loan at Stoke.

It was announced on Wednesday that Swedish champions Malmo have bought the attacker for an undisclosed fee.

"Sead Haksabanovic has left Celtic FC to join Malmo on a permanent transfer. Best of luck, Haksa!"

Haksabanovic claimed he had no desire to leave Celtic but was left with no option.

“So my time at Celtic has come to an end, earlier than I thought, expected & wanted but some other people had another opinion & I gotta respect that,” he posted on Instagram.

“I wanna thank the players, the staff & the fans because that is really what Celtic is about. We made some good memories together & I will always have love for Celtic. Good luck & Celtic are f*****g massive everywhere they go. All the best for the future.”