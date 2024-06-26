Sead Haksabanovic leaves Celtic to join Malmo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sead Haksabanovic leaves Celtic to join Malmo

By Press Association
Sead Haksabanovic fell out of favour under Brendan Rodgers (Steve Welsh/PA)
Sead Haksabanovic fell out of favour under Brendan Rodgers (Steve Welsh/PA)

Sead Haksabanovic’s time at Celtic has been cut short after the Montenegrin winger signed a four-year contract with Malmo.

The 25-year-old joined the Hoops from Russian side Rubin Kazan on a five-year deal in August 2022.

However, after making 40 appearances under Ange Postecoglou in his first season at the club, Haksabanovic fell out of favour following the arrival of Brendan Rodgers as manager last summer and spent last term on loan at Stoke.

It was announced on Wednesday that Swedish champions Malmo have bought the attacker for an undisclosed fee.

“Sead Haksabanovic has left Celtic FC to join Malmo on a permanent transfer. Best of luck, Haksa!” read a short statement from Celtic.”

Haksabanovic claimed he had no desire to leave Celtic but was left with no option.

“So my time at Celtic has come to an end, earlier than I thought, expected & wanted but some other people had another opinion & I gotta respect that,” he posted on Instagram.

“I wanna thank the players, the staff & the fans because that is really what Celtic is about. We made some good memories together & I will always have love for Celtic. Good luck & Celtic are f*****g massive everywhere they go. All the best for the future.”