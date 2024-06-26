Pretty brilliant – Charlie Dean delighted with England’s win over New Zealand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pretty brilliant – Charlie Dean delighted with England’s win over New Zealand

By Press Association
Charlie Dean starred for England (Nigel French/PA)
Charlie Dean starred for England (Nigel French/PA)

Charlie Dean described England’s nine-wicket thrashing of New Zealand in their opening ODI at Chester-le-Street as “pretty brilliant”.

Player-of-the-match Dean finished with four for 38 off nine overs after New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat only to slump to 156 all out on a decent batting wicket with over 16 overs remaining.

England openers Tammy Beaumont (76 not out off 69 balls) and Maia Bouchier (67 off 50) were both in fine form as the hosts romped to 157 for one in reply in the 22nd over.

Dean told Sky Sports: “How good were our openers today? Tammy and Maia set a batting blueprint of how we want to go about our ODI cricket.

“To finish the game in that way is pretty brilliant. It was a really good team performance today.”

England skipper Heather Knight was also delighted by her side’s display as they eased to a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Knight added: “It was really pleasing. I think the way we attacked that game was brilliant.

Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight celebrate England's victory at Chester-le-Street
Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight celebrate England’s victory at Chester-le-Street (Nigel French/PA)

“I think the fact we kept looking for wickets throughout the innings was the really pleasing thing. Obviously we got some early ones then to keep pushing for wickets, keep being attacking and bowl them out for that score on a pretty decent pitch.

“Then the nonchalance from the top two was very entertaining to watch. I was pretty happy to sit and watch waiting to bat. It was a masterclass from those two.”

New Zealand were clearly under-cooked in the opening match of their tour, which also includes a five-match T20 series.

The tourists had not played since losing a three-match ODI series 2-1 on home soil against England in April and captain Sophie Devine said they were “really disappointed”.

Devine said: “We’ve got to trust the work we’ve been doing for the last six or seven weeks. We’ve got a big series coming up. We will reflect and come back harder.

“We’ve got to identify some key areas where we went wrong but we’ve also got to take some positives.”

On her side’s poor batting display, Devine added: “We know we are going to have to score 250, 260 and we were on par for that if we’d batted all of our overs.”