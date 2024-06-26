Daniel Dubois: Anthony Joshua is the king and I need to become the king slayer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Daniel Dubois: Anthony Joshua is the king and I need to become the king slayer

By Press Association
Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois will face each other at Wembley on September 21 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois will face each other at Wembley on September 21 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Daniel Dubois promised to become the “king slayer” after it was confirmed he will face Anthony Joshua for the IBF heavyweight belt on September 21.

The fight at Wembley was announced on Wednesday following the confirmation by current title holder Oleksandr Usyk that he will vacate the world title.

The Ukrainian became the first heavyweight to hold the IBF, WBO, WBA and WBC belts when he defeated Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia last month but was set to be stripped of the IBF title, with the body stipulating he must face its mandatory challenger Dubois in order to retain it.

That has opened the door for the two Brits to face off and Dubois – who beat Filip Hrgovic to become interim IBF champion earlier in June – said he will be looking to dethrone the two-time world champion Joshua.

“That’s just where I’m aiming for, to be the best,” he said. “To fight the best and beat the best. AJ has been the king for a long time.

“We all know he’s been the king for a very long time. On the night, I need to become the king slayer. That’s my goal, that’s the mission I have.

“I’m ready to let my fists do the talking. A hundred percent ready to go, train like a beast. So bring it on.

“Definitely I’m learning more about myself, as a fighter, as a person. Coming out the darkness into the light, being the man of the future, improving all round as a fighter. Really up for this, ready to go.”

Joshua was beaten twice by Usyk in 2021 and 2022 – the Ukrainian knocked out Dubois last year – but is currently on a four-fight winning run, enjoying three stoppages in his last three outings.

It will be his fourth appearance at Wembley, though his opponent will be stepping out as a main event at the national stadium for the first time.

“Congratulations to Daniel for winning his last fight (against Hrgovic), I went to watch it live,” said Joshua.

“It was a good fight between the two of them. I picked Dubois to win as well, I watch boxing closely and I picked him before.

“He came through and we are here. I’ve been having Dubois on my mind for a while. He’ll be on my mind for the next 12 weeks until I’ve got my hand raised.”

Joshua, 34, was asked whether the age gap to the 26-year-old was on his mind ahead of the bout.

“I feel fresh,” he said. “I feel good. I don’t drink, I don’t smoke. That’s about it, that’s my only vice, socialising. I don’t get caught up in antics outside boxing. I use boxing to keep me on the straight and narrow.

“Young fighters coming up, look after your bodies, look after your minds.”

Usyk had previously requested that he not be stripped of the IBF belt so that he might still hold the title when he meets Tyson Fury in December.

“Anthony and Daniel, I know the IBF title is important to you. It is my present to you on 21 September,” he said in a video posted on social media.