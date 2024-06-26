Slovakia and Romania reach Euro 2024 last 16 after draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Slovakia and Romania reach Euro 2024 last 16 after draw

By Press Association
Romania’s Razvan Marin, front, celebrates his equaliser from the penalty spot (Themba Hadebe/AP)
Romania’s Razvan Marin, front, celebrates his equaliser from the penalty spot (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Slovakia and Romania both qualified for the Euro 2024 knockout stage after an entertaining 1-1 draw in Frankfurt.

With both sides aware a point would be enough to send them through, Romania midfielder Razvan Marin’s first-half penalty cancelled out Ondrej Duda’s headed opener for Slovakia.

Neither side appeared to settle for the point until the closing stages.

Romania qualified for the last 16 as group winners along with second-placed Belgium, while Slovakia progressed as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Slovakia pipped bottom team Ukraine on goal difference with all four sides finishing with four points.

Slovakia made a lively start, but Romania carved out the best early chance when Andrei Ratiu’s curling effort was turned away by goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and Ianis Hagi blasted the rebound over.

Despite the stifling heat at the Frankfurt Arena, neither side appeared content to settle for a goalless draw that would have sent both through to the last 16.

Slovakia made the breakthrough in the 24th minute. Midfielder Juraj Kucka swung over a superb cross and the unmarked Duda headed back across goal inside the far post.

Ratiu’s shot from outside the box was well held by Dubravka, but the Slovakia goalkeeper was beaten via the penalty spot soon after as Romania equalised in the 34th minute.

German referee Daniel Siebert initially waved away Romania appeals after Hagi went down under David Hancko’s challenge, but the official awarded the penalty after a VAR review and Marin smashed home his spot-kick.

A thunderstorm greeted both sides at the start of the second half and Romania went close to taking the lead just after the hour mark when Dubravka kept out Marin’s effort and Denis Dragus fired the rebound over.

Slovakia striker David Strelec’s thumping low shot was saved by the feet of Romania goalkeeper Florin Nita before clear-cut chances petered out.