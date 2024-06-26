Cenk Tosun winner makes sure of Turkey’s qualification against 10-man Czechs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cenk Tosun winner makes sure of Turkey’s qualification against 10-man Czechs

By Press Association
Turkey’s Cenk Tosun, centre, celebrates his stoppage-time winner against the Czech Republic (Petr David Josek/AP)
Cenk Tosun fired a stoppage-time winner as Turkey reached Euro 2024’s last 16 after a hard-fought 2-1 victory against 10-man Czech Republic.

The Czechs had midfielder Antonin Barak controversially sent off midway through the first half in Hamburg, but fought back through Tomas Soucek’s equaliser after Hakan Calhanoglu had given Turkey the lead.

But former Everton striker Tosun, a second-half substitute, eased Turkish nerves with the winner in added time to secure second place and a meeting with Austria in the first knockout stage.

It was cruel on the Czechs, who pushed Turkey all the way in a gripping encounter despite Barak’s harsh dismissal.

The Fiorentina midfielder was sent off for his second yellow card in nine minutes after being deemed to have made an over-the-top tackle by Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs.

Barak’s dismissal was a huge blow, but although Turkey went on to dominate first-half possession they failed to have a shot on target before the break.

The disciplined Czechs defended resolutely and carved out the best chance on the break when flying wing-back David Jurasek’s angled effort was brilliantly saved by Turkey goalkeeper Mert Gunok.

But Turkey struck six minutes after the restart. Czech goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek saved brilliantly to deny Kenan Yildiz, but moments later Calhanoglu fired home from inside the area.

The 10 men hit back in the 66th minute through skipper Soucek, who turned the ball home from close range after Samet Akaydin had blocked Tomas Chory’s effort on the goal-line.

VAR made a lengthy check as Chory appeared to impede Gunok, but the goal stood and the rejuvenated Czechs went in hunt of a second goal which would have taken them through, only to be undone by Tosun in the fourth minute of added time.

Chory was sent off after the final whistle as players from both sides clashed.