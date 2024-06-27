South Africa through to first T20 World Cup final with demolition of Afghanistan

South Africa are through to their first T20 World Cup final after a dominant nine-wicket victory over Afghanistan in Tarouba.

On an unruly pitch, the Afghanistan batsmen could do little against a rampaging Proteas’ bowling attack.

Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen took three wickets each as South Africa finally put an end to their run of seven straight semi-final exits in World Cup competitions.

Afghanistan’s Cinderella run in the tournament looked in danger from the first over when Rahmanullah Gurbaz was caught for Jansen’s first.

Afghanistan were bowled out for 56 (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

Gulbadin Naib was dismissed for nine, and was quickly joined in the clubhouse by Ibrahim Zadran and Mohammad Nabi to leave Afghanistan in all sorts of trouble on four for 20 through just four overs.

Afghanistan desperately needed to make a stand, but their efforts were fruitless as each new batsman was picked apart in quick succession.

They ultimately managed just 56 from their innings, Azmatullah Omarzai top-scoring with 10.

Afghanistan were able to dismiss Quinton de Kock for just five as the uneven bounce also proved tricky for the Proteas.

But they were unable to replicate the consistent pressure of South Africa’s bowling attack, Reeza Hendricks getting the winning runs with a boundary in the ninth over.

South Africa will face either England or India in the final.