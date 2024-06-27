Football rumours: Chelsea make enquiry about Alexander Isak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Chelsea make enquiry about Alexander Isak

By Press Association
Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak is reportedly a wanted man (PA)
Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak is reportedly a wanted man (PA)

What the papers say

Chelsea have added Newcastle’s Alexander Isak to their summer shopping list. The Daily Mail said the Blues have made an enquiry about the Sweden striker, 24, but would have to shell out more than £115 million.

Another Newcastle forward has opted against a move, reports The Sun. Gambia international Yankuba Minteh, 19, has rejected a move to Lyon despite the French club agreeing a £40 million fee.

Arsenal v Everton – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Everton’s Amadou Onana and Arsenal’s Declan Rice (PA)

Amadou Onana, 22, is being lined up for a move to Bayern Munich, according to the Liverpool Echo. The German giants are looking at the Belgium midfielder after their efforts to sign Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 28, from Fulham have been frustrated.

Manchester United will be offered Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte for a cut price, according to the Daily Mail. The 23-year-old will be available for less than the £51 million Paris St-Germain paid for him a year ago.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Copa America Soccer Argentina Canada
Argentina’s Julian Alvarez, right, and Canada’s Alistair Johnston (AP)

Julian Alvarez: Spanish outlet Sport reports Barcelona are interested in Manchester City’s 24-year-old Argentina striker.

Ben Godfrey: Atalanta have lodged a £10 million bid for the Everton defender, 26, with another an unnamed club offering £15 million according to The Athletic