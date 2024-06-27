SPL fixtures: Dundee derby on first weekend as Rangers’ Ibrox issues loom large

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

SPL fixtures: Dundee derby on first weekend as Rangers’ Ibrox issues loom large

By Press Association
Rangers face two home games in August amid delays to stadium work (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers face two home games in August amid delays to stadium work (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers are due to host Motherwell and Ross County in the first three weeks of the William Hill Premiership season amid delays to Ibrox renovations that could force them to seek an alternative venue.

Rangers kick off the new season away at Hearts but host the Steelmen on August 10 and welcome County two weeks later, with the second round of the Premier Sports Cup in between.

Rangers previously confirmed there “will be an impact on matches at Ibrox” at the beginning of the season after a delay to material shipments from Asia held up the completion of work on the Copland Road Stand.

Kenny Miller scores for Rangers against Hearts at Murrayfield
Rangers played Hearts at Murrayfield in 2017 (Ian Rutherford/PA)

It has been reported that Rangers could be unable to play at Ibrox for the entirety of August, meaning they would have to find an alternative venue to host their home matches including a Champions League qualifier. With the Hampden pitch being re-laid, Murrayfield has been mooted as an option.

The first Old Firm game is at Celtic Park on August 31 and Rangers also travel to Tannadice before their third home league game against Hibernian on September 28.

Philippe Clement’s team will kick off the new season at Tynecastle at 12.30pm on August 3 in a staggered start to the campaign which will see Sky Sports televise four of the six opening matches.

The league flag is raised at Celtic Park
Celtic will raise the league flag for a third year running (Steve Welsh/PA)

Motherwell host Ross County on the Saturday afternoon before a Dundee derby at Tannadice kicks off Sunday’s live double header. Champions Celtic will raise the league flag before hosting Kilmarnock at 4.30pm.

St Mirren take on Hibernian on the Sunday before St Johnstone host Aberdeen on Monday night in another live match.

Premier Sports has chosen a 5.30pm kick-off slot on Saturday, August 10 for a game between Dundee and Hearts at Dens Park, the first of its 20 live Premiership games this season after arranging a new deal with the Scottish Professional Football League.

The first Edinburgh derby takes place on October 26 while Rangers and Celtic each face trips to Aberdeen in the first two midweek cards of the season, in late October and early December.

Cha Du-ri celebrates a goal on Boxing Day 2010
Cha Du-ri scored when Celtic last played at home on Boxing Day in 2010 (Chris Clark/PA)

The festive fixture card sees games on consecutive Thursdays and Sundays immediately after Christmas Day.

Celtic have been handed a home game against Motherwell on Boxing Day – the first time they have been scheduled to play at Parkhead in the fixture immediately after Christmas Day for eight years.

After a trip to Dens Park was brought forward 24 hours to December 26 last year, the sixth time in seven years that Celtic fans had to travel on Boxing Day, manager Brendan Rodgers claimed they were either “very, very unlucky to be drawn away, or someone is making tricks behind the scenes”.

Hearts will host Hibs on Boxing Day in a match already selected for live coverage by Sky while Rangers make the short journey to St Mirren. Aberdeen fans face their longest journey of the season to Kilmarnock on the same day.

Dundee United players walk from their home stadium Tannadice Park to Dundee’s Dens Park
Dundee United players walk from Tannadice to Dens Park (Andrew Milligan/PA)

There are games on December 29 followed by a full card on Thursday, January 2 which sees a derby double with Rangers hosting Celtic and Dundee United making the short walk to Dens Park.

Games continue on January 5 as there is no winter break this year because of the additional European league schedule, which rules out 10 midweek fixture dates up until the end of January.

The third Glasgow derby takes place on March 15, four games before the Premiership splits in two. The top flight concludes on May 17-18.