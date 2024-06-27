Jermain Defoe hoping to see more of Ollie Watkins at Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jermain Defoe hoping to see more of Ollie Watkins at Euro 2024

By Press Association
Jermain Defoe believes Ollie Watkins could bring something different to England’s attack (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jermain Defoe believes Ollie Watkins could bring something different to England’s attack (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Jermain Defoe wants to see “dynamic” Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins given his England chance at Euro 2024.

Although England progressed through to the knockout stage as winners of Group C, Gareth Southgate’s squad have yet to spark after successive draws following a hard-earned 1-0 win over Serbia.

With Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon all having impressed when coming off the bench during the second half of the stalemate against Slovenia on Tuesday night, Southgate appears to be weighing up his options ahead of Sunday’s last-16 tie against Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen.

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel saves from England’s Ollie Watkins during a Euro 2024 match
Ollie Watkins (right) impressed when he came on in the group game against Denmark (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Aston Villa striker Watkins got some minutes under his belt when replacing captain Harry Kane during the closing stages of the 1-1 draw against Denmark in Frankfurt.

Former Tottenham and Sunderland forward Defoe, 41, who was part of the England squad at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and again at Euro 2012, believes Watkins could bring something different to England’s attack.

Watkins, 28, scored 19 Premier League goals last season and contributed 13 assists to help Villa finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League.

“When Ollie Watkins came on (against Denmark), he looked really sharp,” Defoe told the PA news agency.

“He is someone who can get us up the pitch because he is so dynamic. He runs in behind, the ball doesn’t only come to his feet.

Jermain Defoe at a McDonald’s Fun Football event outside the National football Museum in Manchester
Former England striker Jermain Defoe is backing McDonald’s Fun Football campaign (McDonald’s Fun Football Vending Machine/Matt Pover/PA)

“I would love to see see him involved a little bit more because Harry Kane can drop into that 10 position, to roam and do his stuff.

“Harry is such a world-class finisher and it is almost like he can play in two positions, having almost mastered the number nine position as a focal point and can then also play in at number 10 because his passing rate is one of the best.”

Defoe, who scored 20 goals in 57 international appearances, knows from his own experiences how tough it can be watching from the bench, but feels keeping a positive mindset is crucial.

“You have to be ready – and that starts with training. You have to be sharp and keep yourself fit,” said Defoe, who is supporting the McDonald’s Fun Football programme which provides free, inclusive football coaching for children aged five to 11 across more than 1,500 locations in the UK.

England’s Jermain Defoe in action against Slovenia at the 2010 World Cup
Jermain Defoe played for England at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“I have been there. When I went to South Africa (for the World Cup), I always thought ‘okay, I could be called upon at any moment’, so even if that means I have to do a little bit extra after training maybe a bit more finishing.

“I would approach every training session like I was a starter, so I was on it every day.

“I thought to myself: ‘if I am called upon and I am a little bit off it, then that is your chance gone. You are at a major tournament, you may never in another one’.

“When you are sitting on a bench, you are watching the game and thinking: ‘where can I come on and make an impact?

“I would have been sitting there thinking: ‘all I need is about 10 or 15 minutes – and then anything in and around the box and I get a chance of half a yard, then I am just going to get my shots off, because I have been doing it in training’.”

