Lance Stroll signs new multi-year deal with Aston Martin

Lance Stroll has signed a new multi-year deal to remain as Fernando Alonso’s team-mate at Aston Martin.

The 25-year-old, son of the team’s billionaire part-owner Lawrence Stroll, joined the Silverstone-based team in 2019.

He has raced in over 150 grands prix since starting his career with Williams in 2017, picking up three podiums – the last of which came at the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2020.

Stroll has 17 points so far this season but has struggled to match illustrious team-mate Alonso during their time together at the team.

Aston Martin have confirmed the new deal will keep Stroll with the team into the sport’s new regulations in 2026 and the Canadian is excited by what the future holds.

“I’m super happy to have committed to staying with the team for 2025 and beyond,” Stroll said.

“It’s amazing to see how far we’ve come in the last five years; we’ve grown so much as a team and there’s still so much more to look forward to.”

Stroll’s new deal means the team will have an unchanged line-up for a third consecutive season as they bid to close the gap on F1’s four leading teams.

Fernando Alonso has already committed to the team (David Davies/PA)

Alonso, 42, claimed eight podiums last season but Aston Martin are yet to finish in the top four in 2024.

Team principal Mike Krack said: “We are delighted to confirm Lance’s future with Aston Martin Aramco. He has played a key role in building this team.

“His technical feedback, alongside his committed simulator work, has helped contribute to the continuous development of the car each season.

“The consistency and stability of both Lance and Fernando remaining with our team is a great platform to continue to realise our ambitions. We look forward to creating some more incredible memories and achieving further success together.”