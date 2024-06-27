No favourable side of Euro 2024 draw – Marc Guehi urges England to ‘remain calm’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No favourable side of Euro 2024 draw – Marc Guehi urges England to ‘remain calm’

By Press Association
England’s Marc Guehi dismissed talk of a ‘favourable’ Euro 2024 knockout draw (Adam Davy/PA)
England's Marc Guehi dismissed talk of a 'favourable' Euro 2024 knockout draw (Adam Davy/PA)

Marc Guehi dismissed talk that England have a “favourable” European Championship draw as Gareth Southgate’s side prepare to kick off the knockout phase against Slovakia.

The curtain came down on the group stage on Wednesday evening, when Georgia’s shock win against Portugal meant the Euro 2020 runners-up avoided the Netherlands in the last 16.

Instead of facing the side who are seventh in FIFA’s world rankings, England will take on 45th-placed Slovakia when they return to Gelsenkirchen this Sunday.

Furthermore, Spain, Germany, Portugal, France and Belgium are in the other half of the draw, adding further expectation to a group who were booed at the end of Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Slovenia.

“I think everyone has seen in this competition that there is not a favourable side of the draw,” centre-back Guehi said.

“Every team, every opponent, is really tough to come up against. I think we need to remain calm.

“We have put pressure on ourselves but we are calm and focused and we need to continue to focus on one thing at a time.

“I think what builds confidence is togetherness, performances, the fact that we haven’t lost a game yet, which is really important.

“All the other things you can’t really control. I think it’s important we just control what we can control and that’s remaining focused and dealing with whatever obstacles are put in front of us.”

England have won all three of their last-16 matches under Southgate, with their last defeat at this stage of a major tournament coming eight years ago.

Everybody had expected Roy Hodgson’s men to beat Iceland at Euro 2016 and the 2-1 loss in Nice went down as one of the most embarrassing defeats in the national team’s history.

Then England boss Roy Hodgson looks at his watch during a Euro 2016 defeat by Iceland in Nice
Roy Hodgson's time as England boss was up following their Euro 2016 defeat by Iceland (Nick Potts/PA)

There is similar expectation ahead of facing Slovakia in Germany, but little chance of the current England set-up allowing complacency to seep in.

“We haven’t done any team analysis on them yet, but we all watch the games and know they are a very good side,” Guehi said.

“Coming out of the group in third, I think. They’ve got some really good players in the team, (Stanislav) Lobotka being one from Napoli. A lot of good players.

“It will be a another tough match, tough opponent to deal with. But it’s important we just have to be ready for those challenge and match whatever intensity they bring.”

If England lose, it would almost certainly be Southgate’s final match in charge.

The former defender copped flak, and saw a few empty beer cups thrown his way, after the draw with Slovenia in Cologne, where he said the reason for negativity around the team was down to him.

Guehi says the mood inside the camp is far more upbeat and praised under-fire Southgate for the job he has done.

“He has been fantastic,” the 23-year-old said. “If you look at his record, it speaks for itself. Everyone is behind the manager, that is for sure.

“We have got a really close, tight-knit group focused on the next game.

“Everyone is appreciative of him but especially me, giving me my debut for England and showing so much confidence in me. I am really grateful and I am sure the rest of the team is.”

There has, naturally, been a lot of focus on Southgate and England’s shortcomings after winning Group C in unconvincing fashion, with a sturdy defence the main positive.

Guehi has stepped into an experienced backline impressively and has arguably been England’s best player at what is his first major tournament.

“It is nice to hear,” he said. “I wouldn’t say I have been the best player.

“I think there have been quite a few really good performances in my opinion. I am just enjoying the tournament, I’m enjoying being here. Just really grateful.”

Guehi has helped England keep two clean sheets at a tournament where he has impressively stepped into Harry Maguire’s shoes alongside John Stones.

“I have not spoken to Harry but I think me being here… Harry has played a big part in that,” the Crystal Palace defender said.

“His consistent performances in other tournaments, his help with me on the training pitch has been amazing and I cannot speak highly enough of him and John.

England’s Marc Guehi, Luke Shaw and John Stones train
England's Marc Guehi and Luke Shaw during a training session (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Playing with John is a dream. John is a top professional and he makes my life so much easier. I am just following in his footsteps.

“Just seeing them two at the highest level, playing consistently and really well.

“Never letting their country down, has paved the way for me and so many others to come through in the future, as well.”