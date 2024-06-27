England left to sweat ahead of India semi-final by rain in Guyana

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

England left to sweat ahead of India semi-final by rain in Guyana

By Press Association
Forecast rain arrived ahead of the semi-final in Guyana (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Forecast rain arrived ahead of the semi-final in Guyana (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

England faced a nervy wait in Guyana as their T20 World Cup semi-final against India was delayed by rain.

The gloomy forecasts came true as showers peppered the Providence Stadium in Georgetown, rendering a scheduled 10.30am start impossible.

Controversially, there is no reserve day for the game despite taking place in the region’s rainy season, leaving England in danger of being ousted without a ball bowled.

In the event of an abandonment, India would take their place in Saturday’s final against South Africa, having finished top of their Super 8 group while England came second.

This match is alone among the three knockout games not to have a spare day scheduled but an extra 250 minutes have been allocated to get a minimum 10-over contest in.

Speaking on the eve of the match, England coach Matthew Mott took a measured view but suggested the International Cricket Council should assess its policy.

“It’s something we’ve known about since the start of the tournament so to cry foul over it now probably doesn’t make a lot of sense,” he said.

“But I’m not going to lie, it would be great to have a reserve day because the weather can change from day to day. We’ve been through that the entire tournament sweating on weather reports, so that’s nothing new to us but in an ideal world maybe that’s something the ICC need to look at long term.”