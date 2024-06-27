A look at the statistics that shaped the Euro 2024 group stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A look at the statistics that shaped the Euro 2024 group stage

By Press Association
Gareth Southgate’s England were underwhelming Group C winners as Georges Mikautadze, right, and Georgia brought excitement to Group F (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Gareth Southgate’s England were underwhelming Group C winners as Georges Mikautadze, right, and Georgia brought excitement to Group F (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Euro 2024’s group stage is over, with 16 of the 24 teams looking ahead to the knockout rounds.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the statistics that shaped the first phase of the tournament.

Fast start peters out

Germany's Jamal Musiala celebrates his goal against Hungary
Jamal Musiala was the first player to score more than once at the tournament (Nick Potts/PA)

Goalscoring slowed after an exciting start to the tournament, with just 81 in the group stage overall for an average of 2.25 per match. For comparison, there were 94 in the Euro 2020 group stage en route to an eventual 142 (or 2.78 per match).

England’s Group C is the primary culprit, with no team scoring more than twice and the results reading like binary code – 1-1, 0-1, 1-1, 1-1, 0-0 and 0-0.

Groups A and F produced the most goals, 17 each, with Germany’s opening 5-1 win over Scotland the highest-scoring game and Georgia striker Georges Mikautadze the surprise group-stage leader in the Golden Boot race with three goals.

He is one of only six players to have scored more than once, with none until the 14th game when Jamal Musiala struck his second of the tournament for Germany. Team-mate Niklas Fullkrug, Dutchman Cody Gakpo, Slovakia’s Ivan Schranz and Romania’s Razvan Marin are the other players with two.

Kevin Csoboth’s goal in the 10th minute of added time for Hungary against Scotland was the latest of the group stage, while Mattia Zaccagni’s goal for Italy against Croatia eight minutes beyond the scheduled 90 helped them progress.

England’s slow progress

England’s Harry Kane, right, and Kobbie Mainoo both go for the ball ahead of Slovenia’s Jan Mlakar, left
England’s performances have been disjointed despite topping their group (Martin Rickett/PA)

Despite finishing top of their group to set up a last-16 tie with Slovakia, England’s performances have been met with criticism.

Their win over Serbia produced just 11 shots, the lowest total on record in a European Championship game according to data company Opta, before they were held by both Denmark and Slovenia.

Gareth Southgate’s side have mustered just two goals – joint-lowest among qualifying teams and ahead of only Serbia overall – and 29 shots, with only Georgia and Slovenia of the qualified teams taking fewer.

They qualified with an identical record to much-fancied France – a win and two draws, scoring two goals and conceding one – but France took 47 shots, including 16 to the Netherlands’ eight in a goalless draw. England’s attempts also came from an average of 19.3 yards, sixth-furthest in the tournament.

One remarkable Opta statistic showed playmaker Phil Foden has completed more passes to goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (three) than to striker Harry Kane (one).

Upcoming opponents Slovakia scored three goals from 37 shots, upsetting Belgium 1-0 to help them qualify in third place in Group E. They used the oldest line-ups in the group stage, with an average age of 30.3 years compared to England’s 27.4.

Miscellaneous

Croatia’s Luka Modric reacts after missing a penalty against Italy
Luka Modric is one of two Croatians to miss penalties in an otherwise flawless group stage from the spot (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

Nine penalties were awarded in the group stage, with seven scored and Croatia responsible for the two misses – Bruno Petkovic against Spain and Luka Modric against Italy.

Only three red cards were shown, to Scotland’s Ryan Porteous in the opening game against Germany and Czech Republic pair Antonin Barak and Tomas Chory in one of the closing Group F double-header, a chaotic clash against Turkey also featuring 18 bookings.

Slovakia’s Group E was the first ever example of all four teams in a European Championship group finishing level on points, Ukraine the unlucky team to miss out on four points.

With 20 saves in Georgia’s three games, Giorgi Mamardashvili is seven clear of any other goalkeeper at the tournament.

Spain used the most players in the group stage, 25 with only third-choice goalkeeper Alex Remiro missing out. Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands used the fewest, 17 each, with England and Scotland among the teams using 18.