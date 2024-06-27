Katie Boulter beaten by Jasmine Paolini in last eight at Eastbourne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Katie Boulter beaten by Jasmine Paolini in last eight at Eastbourne

By Press Association
Katie Boulter was beaten by Jasmine Paolini (not pictured) in Eastbourne (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Katie Boulter was beaten by Jasmine Paolini (not pictured) in Eastbourne (George Tewkesbury/PA)

Katie Boulter’s quest to clinch another grass-court title ahead of Wimbledon was emphatically ended by a comprehensive Eastbourne quarter-final loss to French Open finalist Jasmine Paolini.

With Emma Raducanu a potential semi-final opponent, two-time Nottingham Open champion Boulter struggled for rhythm and with her serve en route to a resounding 6-1 7-6 (0) defeat.

World number seven Paolini dominated the tactical battle against the British number one and adapted far better to blustery conditions at Devonshire Park.

The tenacious 28-year-old Italian will next face either 2021 US Open champion Raducanu or last year’s Eastbourne runner-up Daria Kasatkina.

“Today, I played a really good match,” Paolini said in her on-court interview.

“She’s a really good player on grass, of course she’s British, so it’s tough to beat her here, especially. I’m happy, I’m enjoying the grass here in Eastbourne.”

Boulter endured persistent issues with her ball toss and produced a series of costly and, at times, embarrassing errors amid a challenging breeze.

Having already been distracted by a seagull and a piece of billowing litter, she finished the fourth and sixth games with double faults – the second of which occurred when the ball hit the frame of her racket and flew beyond the baseline.

Boulter made a similar mistake as she was broken five games into the second set but, having fallen 4-2 down, responded by winning three games on the spin to briefly raise the prospect of forcing a decider.

Billy Harris in action at Eastbourne
Billy Harris is on the verge of making the men’s singles final (George Tewkesbury/PA)

Yet Paolini, who earlier this month lost the Roland Garros final to Iga Swiatek, was a cut above and reasserted her authority to outclass her opponent in the tie-break and continue her remarkable season.

The prospect of three British women reaching the semi-finals of the Rothesay International had earlier been extinguished by Harriet Dart’s 6-2 6-1 loss to Leylah Fernandez in Thursday’s opening match.

Meanwhile, wildcard Billy Harris is one step away from becoming the first Briton to reach the men’s singles final after battling from a set down to upset Italian world number 49 Flavio Cobolli.

The 29-year-old, a quarter-finalist at Queen’s last week, won 6-7 (3) 7-6 (4) 6-2, having beaten compatriots Jacob Fearnley and Charles Broom in the previous rounds.

Nottingham-born Harris, ranked 139 in the world, will meet Australian qualifier Max Purcell – a 6-3 7-6 (4) victor against Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic – in the semi-finals.