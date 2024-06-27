Goalkeeper Liam Kelly returns to Rangers after agreeing two-year deal

Goalkeeper Liam Kelly is delighted to be back at first club Rangers after signing a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old is back at Ibrox after spending three-and-a-half years with Motherwell, initially on loan from QPR.

Kelly, who has one Scotland cap and has just returned from Euro 2024, has never played for Rangers, featuring for East Fife and Livingston on loan before a permanent move to West Lothian in 2018.

Kelly, who faces a challenge to dislodge Jack Butland as Philippe Clement’s number one, told the club’s official website: “It is unbelievable to be back at Rangers. When I left, I probably never thought I would be back, but I am so delighted to be here.

“I know the size of the club, I spent 14 years here, so it is a great feeling, and I am looking forward to the new challenge.

“You always have faith in your own ability that you can play at the top level and this club is the highest level.

“I am joining a really talented group of players and a really talented group of goalkeepers, so I am excited.”

Clement added: “I am delighted we have been able to secure the signing of Liam. We have had some really positive conversations, and he is a goalkeeper with experience in Scotland and in the Scottish Premiership which will be valuable for our squad.”