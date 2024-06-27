Phil Foden set to return to England camp ahead of Slovakia clash

Phil Foden is set to link back up with the England squad on Friday, the PA news agency understands.

The Football Association confirmed on Wednesday that the 24-year-old had temporarily left the camp and “returned to the UK for a pressing family matter”.

Manchester City star Foden, who started all three group games, is understood to have gone home for the birth of his third child.

Phil Foden will be back before Slovakia clash (Adam Davy/PA)

PA understands the forward is due to return to England’s basecamp in Blankenhain overnight and re-join the squad on Friday morning.

Foden and the rest of Gareth Southgate’s squad travel to Gelsenkirchen this weekend for the last-16 clash with Slovakia on Sunday.