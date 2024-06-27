Paul Jubb enjoys best win of his career to progress in Majorca

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Jubb enjoys best win of his career to progress in Majorca

By Press Association
Paul Jubb is through to the semi-finals of the Mallorca Championships (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Briton Paul Jubb enjoyed the best win of his career as he beat world number 14 Ben Shelton to reach the semi-finals of the Mallorca Championships.

The 24-year-old, ranked 284 in the world, came out on top in a mammoth battle on the Balearic island, winning 6-3 3-6 7-6 (8) on his seventh match point.

It was his best win by ranking by a considerable difference, with his previous best against world number 60 Alex Michelsen in Surbiton earlier this month.

Jubb, who came through qualifying, will now face world number 54 Sebastian Ofner in Friday’s semi-final with the hope of making the final in his first ever appearance in an ATP Tour main draw.

Whatever happens against Ofner, Jubb will be high in confidence going into Wimbledon next week, where the decision to hand him a wild card looks particularly savvy.

After a tough spell with injuries, Jubb was revelling in his hard work paying off.

“It just kept getting better and better through the match, so I’m super, super happy,” he said in his on-court interview.

“This is huge for me, last year so was tough, I was injured most of the year and I have been working very, very hard to get to this point.

“This is one of those visions you’ve had in your mind for a long time being on this stage and this is what I have been working for. A bit of belief that I’m here and I’ve done it.”

The way he played against top seed Shelton shows he has a game to compete on grass.

It looked like it might be a quick evening’s work for him as, after winning the first four games of the match, he led the American by a set and 3-1.

But Shelton showed his prowess to rattle off five games in a row to claim the second set and send it to a decider.

Jubb might have feared the worst but he was the better player in the third set and forced three match points at 6-5 but Shelton held each time.

He regrouped in the tiebreak and after three more match points came and went, he saved one of his own before finally sealing glory at the seventh attempt.