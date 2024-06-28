Football rumours: Chelsea look at swap deal to land Murillo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Chelsea look at swap deal to land Murillo

By Press Association
Nottingham Forest’s Murillo is apparently interesting Chelsea (PA)
What the papers say

Chelsea are targeting Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, according to The Guardian. The 21-year-old Brazilian is valued at £70million with Trevoh Chalobah, 24, potentially included as part of any deal.

Leicester City v Queens Park Rangers – Sky Bet Championship – King Power Stadium
Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is apparently attracting plenty of attention (PA)

Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who is valued at around £40m, is attracting plenty of attention. Brentford are interested, reports the Daily Mail, with Chelsea and Brighton also linked with the 25-year-old.

Chelsea are among the favourites to land Lucy Bronze, 32, after her departure from Barcelona, according to The Guardian. The England defender has also been linked with a move to the United States.

Aston Villa have rejected a bid of £20m from Tottenham for midfielder Jacob Ramsey, 23. The Times said the deal involved Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, 28, moving in the opposite direction.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Coventry City v Manchester United – Emirates FA Cup – Semi Final – Wembley
Coventry City’s Callum O’Hare and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford (PA)

Marcus Rashford: Paris Saint Germain are interested in the 26-year-old striker if they receive any signs he would leave Manchester United, reports talkSPORT.

Fikayo Tomori: AC Milan have told Newcastle around £40m will be needed to land the 26-year-old England defender, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.