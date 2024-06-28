Elliot Minchella reflects on the tough times as he targets England debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elliot Minchella reflects on the tough times as he targets England debut

By Press Association
Elliot Minchella never thought he would have the chance to line up in an England shirt (Richard Sellers/PA)
Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella admits receiving an England call-up would have been the “last thing” on his mind a few years ago but is now preparing for his potential debut ahead of Saturday’s Test meeting with France.

The Toulouse contest will be England’s first action since their 3-0 series whitewash over Tonga in the winter.

Minchella has been one of the stand-out performers at Craven Park this season as Rovers have moved to within two points Betfred Super League summit.

The Bradford-born back-rower has drawn on his past and admitted he never thought he would be in this position when he used to work as a builder.

Minchella told the PA news agency: “A few years ago I was working on a building site, so this is the last thing that would have been on my mind.

“It’s been a goal of mine as time has gone on but there have been times where it couldn’t have been further away.

“I’ve been trying to prove myself by performing well week in, week out and hopefully do enough for those that make the decisions.

“But there have been times where I couldn’t think of anything further away than playing for England, working in the rain and snow.

“There have been times before I was driving to building sites in Bradford thinking ‘this is tough’ – but this is definitely not tough, it’s the best and I love it.

“There are no barriers to stop you achieving from what you want to achieve, so it’s humbling.”

Minchella passes the ball

Minchella’s performances in 2023 earned him Hull KR captaincy in 2024 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Minchella’s performances during the 2023 Super League season earned him the captain’s armband for the 2024 campaign.

The 28-year-old has been a big presence for Rovers so far this season, making nearly 500 tackles for the Challenge Cup semi-finalists and scoring his first try of the season in the Super League win at Castleford last week.

Now Minchella hopes to make his family proud when he steps onto the field on Saturday.

He added: “I’ve had loads of messages, (my) family are really proud, community club West Bowling are absolutely over the moon, so (I’m) really glad for them as well.

“It’s something my dad and godparents can take pride from and hopefully I can pay them back a bit and put a smile on their faces come Saturday.

“My dad shed a tear or two but he’s done a great job with me, brought me up on my own, I’m proud that I can have that effect on him and give him some back now and hope he enjoys it.”

Saturday’s visitors have won their last 22 meetings against France, with England routing their opposition 64-0 in their last meeting in April last year.

England have been training at Wigan’s Robin Park facility before they fly to France later on Friday.

Minchella added: “It’s unbelievable here, it’s the first time I’ve been here so I need to make the most of it.

“I want to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity because it really is. I’m 28 now and it’s the first time I’ve been involved so I’ve waited a long time for it.

“Learning from other players and the coach – it’s a completely different voice to what we have at club level.

“So (I’ll try) to be a sponge and enjoy it and put my best foot forward.”