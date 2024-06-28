Gus Atkinson hopes trophies and Test debut can give Alec Stewart a farewell lift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gus Atkinson hopes trophies and Test debut can give Alec Stewart a farewell lift

By Press Association
Gus Atkinson would love to make his Test debut for England this summer (Joe Giddens/PA)
Gus Atkinson would love to make his Test debut for England this summer (Joe Giddens/PA)

Gus Atkinson has no shortage of motivation to win a Test debut this summer, but one of his driving factors is to put another feather in the cap of Surrey stalwart Alec Stewart.

Stewart announced in March that he would leave his role as director of cricket at the Kia Oval club at the conclusion of 2024 following more than a decade in the job.

Atkinson is one of several Surrey academy graduates to have paid back Stewart’s faith and while the 26-year-old has made his England white-ball debut over the past 12 months, he is eager to win red-ball honours for a man who backed him during multiple stress fractures of the back.

“Hopefully we can win a few trophies to see him off,” Atkinson told the PA news agency.

“There is no one else really who has done more for me. He was here when I signed my first contract at Surrey and he probably saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself.

“I went through a few seasons with stress fractures and to keep backing me, to keep sticking with me…to be here now and played for England, played for Surrey, yeah I owe a lot to Stewie.

“I can’t speak for him but I am sure he loves seeing players that he’s seen come through at Surrey go on and play for England. It is probably what his job is all about, so yeah I am sure that would be amazing (if I could be another).”

Atkinson hoped to follow in the footsteps of Ollie Pope, Sam Curran and Will Jacks when he was named in England’s Test squad for the five-match series in India earlier this year, but was overlooked on several turning wickets.

Nevertheless, he “learned a lot” during his two months in the subcontinent and especially from back-of-the-bus pal Mark Wood, another bowler to make the transition from speed merchant on the county circuit to a point of difference in the Test area after the pair bonded during the 50-over World Cup last year.

Atkinson said: “We were back of the bus in the World Cup, me, Woody and Toppers (Reece Topley).

“We lost Toppers through injury so it was just me and Woody there at the end. Then obviously back in India for the Test series, we were back of the bus crew.

“Woody is such a good lad and he’s not shy to ask me if there is anything I think he could be doing differently when I am running on a drink. He is asking me if I have seen anything and it’s nice that he can do that. He is such an easy guy to speak to as well.

“Obviously I would have loved to have played but I still feel like I learned a lot on the trip.

“I tried to get as much out of it as possible and I hope I left a good impression.”

That certainly appeared the case when Brendon McCullum, England’s red-ball head coach, tipped Atkinson for a summer Test debut at the end of the India series.

England name their Test squad for the July series with West Indies next week before they play Sri Lanka in three matches across August and September to round off the home summer.

Atkinson, who clocked 95mph in the 2023 Hundred, has been carefully managed during recent months after it was decided he would not compete in the Indian Premier League.

Jofra Archer’s return saw him miss out on the T20 World Cup, but the fast bowler has taken 14 wickets in the Vitality County Championship this season to help Surrey sit at the summit ahead of Sunday’s home match at the Kia Oval with Essex, which doubles up as the club’s festival of red-ball cricket day.

Another eye-catching display by Atkinson will aid his twin 2024 goals of sending off Stewart with more silverware and becoming his latest fledgling to play red-ball cricket for England.

“I want to play for England as much as I can this summer and in the future,” Atkinson admitted.

“Playing Tests in the summer is definitely something I want to do and to play in front of an English crowd in England would be pretty amazing.”