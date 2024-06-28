Amber Rutter has eyes on Olympic gold just three months after giving birth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Amber Rutter has eyes on Olympic gold just three months after giving birth

By Press Association
Amber Rutter is targeting the Paris Olympics with a fresh sense of perspective (Martin Rickett/PA)
Amber Rutter is buoyed by excitement and a fresh sense of perspective as she prepares to head to the Paris Olympics just three months after becoming a mum.

Rutter, who competed in the Rio Olympics in 2016 under her maiden name of Hill, missed out on the Tokyo Games due to a positive coronavirus test just two days before the opening ceremony.

The fall-out prompted Rutter to seriously consider her future in the sport, but the 26-year-old believes she is better-equipped than ever to claim a first Olympic medal – and ready to cope if she cannot.

Amber Rutter
Amber Rutter was denied a place in Tokyo due to a positive coronavirus test (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It feels great to qualify again but my main priority is being a mum,” Rutter, one of a six-strong British shooting team named for the Games on Friday, told the PA news agency.

“My perspective has completely changed on it all. My son Tommy has just started smiling and no matter what sort of day I’ve had, seeing his smile makes all the problems go away.

“Regardless of the outcome in Tokyo it doesn’t really matter, because ultimately I’m just going to be coming home to him and that’s really the prize.”

Amber Rutter
Amber Rutter made her Olympic debut in Rio in 2016 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

While Rutter admits certain issues surrounding her Tokyo experience still rankle, she acknowledged it prompted her to take a step away from the sport she had pursued obsessively since the age of eight.

Tipped for great things after becoming the youngest winner of a World Cup series at the age of just 15, the dark days post-Tokyo that prompted her to spend time with a sports psychologist and finally find time to get married to her long-term partner.

Three world medals in 2022, followed by the European gold that confirmed her quota place for Paris at an early stage, signalled she was on the right track and afforded her more time away from the range in the knowledge that her Olympic place had been effectively assured.

“I still feel very resentful about some things that occurred over Tokyo, but I also think that ultimately it’s helped things go in the right direction,” added Rutter.

“I don’t think I’d have won the quota place for Paris when I did, and I certainly wouldn’t have become pregnant when I did. The way it happened prompted me to look at my life and what I was prioritising, and something really good has come out of it.”

Her son will remain in England with his grandparents as Rutter embarks on a swift five-day visit to the French capital, a sign that she remains focused on winning the one major medal in her sport that eludes her.

Amber Hill shows off her silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games
Amber Hill won silver for England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It’s important for me that the competition is as similar as possible for me, and much as I would love Tommy to be there with me, I need to be able to focus on myself and my performance,” added Rutter.

“I’ve decided to get in and out as quickly as possible before and after my event, and I’m only away from him for five days so it’s not too long. I want to go to the Olympics and win a gold medal – but my priority is being a mum and getting home to my baby.”

The GB shooting team for Paris also includes Seonaid McIntosh, the former world champion who has a chance to win Britain’s first medal of the Games in the mixed team air rifle alongside Michael Bargeron, plus trap trio Matt Coward-Holley, Nathan Hales and Lucy Hall.

A four-strong Paralympic team includes reigning Paralympic champion Matt Skelton, three-time Olympian Ryan Cockbill, Tim Jeffrey and pistol shooter Issy Bailey.