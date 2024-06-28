Andy Murray drawn against Czech Tomas Machac in Wimbledon first round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Murray drawn against Czech Tomas Machac in Wimbledon first round

By Press Association
Andy Murray needed back surgery after struggling with injury at Queen’s (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Andy Murray has been given an extra day in his efforts to recover from back surgery in time to play singles at Wimbledon.

The two-time former champion, who is set to make his final appearance before retirement at the All England Club, was drawn to face Czech Tomas Machac in round one.

Because he is in the opposite half to defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, Murray’s match will be scheduled on Tuesday rather than Monday.

Murray is not likely to make a decision until Monday, saying on Thursday: “Maybe it’s my ego getting in the way but I feel that I deserve the opportunity to give it until the very last moment to make that decision.”

Machac, ranked 38, will not bring back good memories for Murray, with the Czech the opponent when he suffered a serious ankle injury at the Miami Open in March.

Alcaraz, who is seeded to meet world number one Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals, opens against qualifier Mark Lajal, while Sinner could face former finalist Matteo Berrettini in round two.

British number one Jack Draper is seeded at a grand slam for the first time and takes on qualifier Elias Ymer in round one, while he could meet compatriot Cameron Norrie in round two and Alexander Zverev in round three.

Jack Draper celebrates beating Carlos Alcaraz at Queen's Club
Draper goes into the event on the back of a first ATP Tour title and victory over Alcaraz at Queen’s Club, while Norrie has been horribly out of form but has a kind first-round draw against Argentinian Facundo Diaz Acosta.

Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic, who appears to have recovered sufficiently from knee surgery, is the second seed and opens against Czech qualifier Vit Kopriva.

In what was generally a good draw for the British hopefuls, Dan Evans will take on 24th seed Alejandro Tabilo, in-form Paul Jubb meets Brazil’s Thiago Seyboth Wild, Liam Broady faces Botic Van De Zandschulp, Jan Choinski plays Luciano Darderi and Arthur Fery meets Daniel Altmaier.

Of the home debutants, Charles Broom has a tough opener against three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka while last year’s junior champion Henry Searle plays American Marcos Giron.

In-form Billy Harris faces Spain’s Jaume Munar and Nottingham champion Jacob Fearnley meets Alejandro Moro Canas, with the possibility of a clash against Djokovic in round two.

There was embarrassment for tournament referee Denise Parnell, in her first year in the job, during the women’s draw when a mix-up occurred during the placing of the seeds.

After the wrong name was put on the board, confusion ensued over the remaining players in the section, leaving one line blank before the error was eventually corrected.

Emma Raducanu’s first Wimbledon match for two years will be against Russian 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The former US Open champion missed last year’s tournament following surgery on both wrists and one ankle but has shown good form in the build-up.

It is quite a tough draw, though, with Alexandrova having reached the fourth round last year.

Emma Raducanu hits a volley at Eastbourne
British number one Katie Boulter, seeded at the All England Club for the first time, opens her campaign against former semi-finalist Tatjana Maria and could play compatriot Harriet Dart in the second round, while fifth seed Jessica Pegula looms in round three.

Dart will play Chinese qualifier Bai Zhuoxuan, while Francesca Jones is likely to find world number one Iga Swiatek waiting if she can get past Croatian Petra Martic.

Sonay Kartal, only the third British woman this century to come through qualifying, opens up against 29th seed Sorana Cirstea, while Heather Watson faces Belgian Greet Minnen and Yuriko Miyazaki plays Tamara Korpatsch of Germany.

Swiatek was placed in a tough section of the draw, including a first-round match against Sofia Kenin, a repeat of the French Open final from four years ago.

The Pole is in the same half as defending champion Marketa Vondrousova and former winner Elena Rybakina, with Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff in the bottom half.

Sabalenka takes on Emina Bektas in the first round, second seed Gauff will meet fellow American Caroline Dolehide and Vondrousova plays Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.