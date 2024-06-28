Dan Evans grateful for another chance at Wimbledon as he considers his future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dan Evans grateful for another chance at Wimbledon as he considers his future

By Press Association
Dan Evans admits he has had thoughts about his future in tennis ahead of Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Dan Evans admits he has been thinking about a future after tennis but is grateful to have another shot at Wimbledon.

The 34-year-old feared the worst when he injured his knee in a fall at Queen’s Club last week, but tests showed only a strain and he is confident of taking to the court for a first-round clash against 24th seed Alejandro Tabilo on Tuesday.

“The first few days were pretty stressful getting different opinions,” said Evans.

Dan Evans reacts after slipping and hurting his knee
“I didn’t think there was a chance with the first opinion and then got a second opinion from a knee specialist, and he was pretty positive and here I am.

“It’s pretty positive to get a chance to come back and play here. I don’t think it’s something you should take for granted.”

After Wimbledon, Evans is scheduled to play at the Olympics, where he has entered the doubles with Andy Murray.

It remains to be seen whether Murray will be able to join his compatriot in the draw, with Evans saying: “We spoke the other night. I asked him how he is but he just ignored that question and asked me how I am.”

It has been a difficult few months for Evans. A calf injury suffered late last season left him short of match fitness going into 2024 and he has managed only three tour-level wins this season compared to 14 losses.

Even dropping down to the second-tier Challenger Tour has not brought much comfort, with an early loss in Surbiton followed by a quarter-final loss to fellow Briton Charles Broom in Nottingham.

All of which has left Evans mulling over his future, with the Birmingham player saying: “I don’t want to be coming back here asking for a wild card. You can remind me of that if I need one next year.

“I’ve definitely thought about it. It’s not an easy thought but, when you’re not good enough, I think that’s time to let it all go.

“When you get a bit older I think there’s a lot more you think about. When I was younger people told me that as well, when you get older different things come into play, and I probably told them, ‘yeah, it won’t be me’. But it is. If you’re not winning enough matches, that’s the stark reality of sport.”

Dan Evans hides his face in a towel
Evans began practising again on Wednesday and is happy to be playing his first match on Tuesday rather than Monday to give himself a little more time to prepare.

He is substantially lower ranked than Chilean Tabilo, but a lot more experienced on grass and ordinarily could rate his chances highly.

However, those expectations have had to be tempered, with Evans saying: “There’s not a lot of tennis in my legs. It’s super frustrating because at Queen’s I was in a really good spot, but now I have to change that expectation to go out there and give my best and have a good few days now.

“You never know what happens after a set or two sets, you might feel that you’re getting there, or not. But hopefully I can play well, and there’s no reason why not.”