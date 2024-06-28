Maia Bouchier says enjoyment key to England’s resounding win over New Zealand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Maia Bouchier says enjoyment key to England’s resounding win over New Zealand

By Press Association
Maia Bouchier struck 67 in England’s nine-wicket win against New Zealand on Wednesday (Nigel French/PA)
Opening batter Maia Bouchier says enjoyment was key to England’s nine-wicket win against New Zealand in their opening one-day international.

England were dominant with both bat and ball in the first of three ODI matches in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday and will bid to seal a series win in Worcester on Sunday.

Bouchier made a 38-ball half-century in a 137-run opening partnership with Tammy Beaumont (76 not out) after England had bowled New Zealand out for 156.

England Women’s Maia Bouchier celebrates reaching her half century with Tammy Beaumont at Chester-le-Street
“Batting with Tammy was amazing. It was very enjoyable,” Bouchier said. “We both said we really loved batting together and that’s what was important, that we kept that enjoyment.

“We’re at the top of our sport and sometimes we can let pressure get to us. If we stop enjoying playing our cricket it can actually really affect you mentally.

“So I think in terms of going out there and enjoying our training, because our training is high-intensity and if we enjoy that we can transfer it on to the pitch.

“And being together as a team. You always get that sense of buzz and excitement and feeding off the adrenaline of each other helps.

“Being in front of a big crowd as well – I think they’re sold out at Worcester, which is exciting – we’re going to feed off that as a team. Enjoyment is so important.”

Bouchier had struck 12 fours and a six before she was caught by Suzie Bates off Brooke Halliday for 67, with England well on the way to a resounding win.

The Hampshire and Southern Vipers batter, who made a total of 293 runs during England’s white-ball tour of New Zealand in March and April, is hoping there is “lots more to come”.

The 25-year-old added: “Going into the first game I didn’t really expect to have such a good start and that’s what I’m looking to do for the next couple of games.

“The second game coming up is just as important, so if I can put in a performance for the team, that’s all I want to do.

“I’m in a very good space at the moment, mentally and physically, and that plays a massive part in how I’m doing on the pitch.

“My preparation and training as well, it’s going really well and I’m hoping to just transfer what I’ve been working on on to the pitch and do it consistently.

“That first performance has given me a lot of confidence, which is really nice.”