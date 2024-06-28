Fran Jones plans for future on Oxford University visit with Emma Raducanu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fran Jones plans for future on Oxford University visit with Emma Raducanu

By Press Association
Fran Jones clenches her fist during a match at Nottingham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Fran Jones and Emma Raducanu were dreaming of their academic futures on a pre-Wimbledon trip to Oxford.

The good friends both excelled at school and, while tennis is very much the priority at the moment, they took a day off last week to do a little forward planning.

“We are both pretty academic, I would say,” said 23-year-old Jones. “We have a vision for the future and Oxford (University) is definitely something that we would both enjoy.

“It was just a bit spontaneous really, we felt like going and we love coffee so some great little coffee spots. It was just a good opportunity for a day off.

“I think sometimes tennis is consuming and it’s important that you can have that vision for your career afterwards and sometimes keeping in touch with it. So that when you do come back in here, you’re ready to go again instead of everything else being drowned out.

“There’s a lot I want to do in my life and I feel like sometimes I don’t have enough time to do everything.

“But I think I would like to use my different skill sets off the court once I’m done with tennis, and I think tennis is a fantastic sport to provide you the life experiences and the values that many people don’t attain until a much later age.”

Jones, who hinted that politics could be her subject of choice, has become very close to Raducanu over the past few months, with the pair spending a lot of time together.

They missed out on an on-court meeting in Nottingham earlier this month when Jones withdrew because of a shoulder niggle, but she agrees that Raducanu appears to be in a much happier place than on many occasions since her US Open win in 2021.

“Just my presence, it’s just a consequence of her spending some time with me,” she said with a smile.

“No, it’s great to see her in that space. As players, we carry a lot of weight throughout the year. And it’s important to understand how to balance that and I think she’s coming to terms with how she wants to be and feel and how she needs to manage her life off the court.”

Jones knows all too well the highs and lows of the sport having made her Wimbledon debut in 2021, pushing Coco Gauff in a close match, only to miss out the last two years through injury.

Born with only three fingers and a thumb on each hand and seven toes because of the rare genetic condition Ectrodactyly Ectodermal Dysplasia, the Yorkshirewoman faces significant physical challenges.

“Obviously as a Brit you want to play in your country, you want to play every week,” she said of her Nottingham withdrawal. “But equally we know that I’m different to other people on the tour.

“It’s been three years since I played here last time and the biggest motivator for me to keep being persistent was to come back to Wimbledon.

Fran Jones, left, prepares to hug Coco Gauff after a Wimbledon match in 2021
Fran Jones, left, played Coco Gauff at Wimbledon in 2021 (Steven Paston/PA)

“It’s been a tough couple of years and, with the physical challenges I’ve faced, it’s been important that I’ve surrounded myself with the right people.

“Now I view it as almost like an orchestra. You have your different instruments and at different periods of time some people in your team play their instrument a little bit louder than the others.”

Jones will make her All England Club return against Croatian Petra Martic, and has the carrot of a potential second-round match against world number one Iga Swiatek.

“I like to play on the big stage where I can so I’m sure it’s a great motivation for me but it’s all about the first match,” added Jones.