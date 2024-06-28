Julian Nagelsmann says Germany well prepared for Denmark after group challenges

Julian Nagelsmann feels Germany will have taken valuable lessons from their group matches at Euro 2024 but must be prepared to face “difficult situations” again when they meet Denmark for a place in the quarter-finals.

After opening the tournament with a convincing 5-1 win over Scotland in Munich and then grinding out a 2-0 victory against Hungary, the hosts left it late before snatching a 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

Germany head coach Nagelsmann believes having come through such varying displays to secure a place in the knockout stage can only stand his squad in good stead for the challenges ahead, with Denmark next up in Dortmund on Saturday.

Germany left it late to snatch a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in their final Group A game (Nick Potts/PA)

“The group stage was very interesting for us,” Nagelsmann told a press conference.

“We started with a kind of easier game than we expected, then we had a more complicated game against Hungary, who did brilliant with the physical stuff, and in the Switzerland game we struggled to score an equaliser.

“We had to deal with things, it is important to get to learn how to overcome difficult situations, so we are well prepared for the knockout stage as well.”

Nagelsmann added: “Denmark are a very well-organised team. They have a lot of experienced players in the squad and a clear structure, so are a tough opponent.”

Borussia Dortmund forward Niclas Fullkrug is pressing for a start having come off the bench to score a stoppage-time equaliser against the Swiss in Frankfurt, while centre-back Jonathan Tah must serve a suspension.

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been struggling with stomach problems.

Head coach Kasper Hjulmand is hopeful the Manchester United playmaker will be available, along with midfielder Thomas Delaney, who has also experienced similar symptoms.

“Christian Eriksen had some stomach issues this morning, the same with Thomas Delaney, so we decided that they would not train,” Hjulmand said.

“Thankfully he (Eriksen) feels better. He has travelled (to Dortmund) in his own car. We didn’t want to mix him with the other players, but our team doctor says he is going to be with us tonight.

“Hopefully they will both be ready for tomorrow and we expect them to be.”

Morten Hjulmand scored in the draw with England (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Midfielder Morten Hjulmand is suspended after collecting two yellow cards during the group stage, where Denmark drew all three games, including against England.

Kasper Hjulmand insists his squad can make things more than difficult for Germany.

He said: “They have quality and talent, and expressed themselves very well in the group stage, but we also have quality and talent – so they will have to be very, very good to beat us.”