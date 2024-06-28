Reading fan group say ‘darkest day yet’ amid reports of women’s team plight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reading fan group say ‘darkest day yet’ amid reports of women’s team plight

By Press Association
Reading have reportedly requested to withdraw from the Women’s Championship (Bradley Collyer/PA)
A Reading fan group has described Friday as the “darkest day yet” for the club amid reports the women’s first team has been forced to withdraw from the Championship and the likelihood of their pathway closing.

In January, an EFL statement said that Reading owner Dai Yongge “is no longer in a position – or does not have the motivation – to support the club financially” and urged him “either to fund the club adequately or to make immediate arrangements to sell his majority share”.

A takeover has yet to materialise, while a last-gasp attempt by a consortium to save the women’s sector, which at one point included future England internationals Fran Kirby and Mary Earps, had reportedly fallen through.

Sell Before We Dai – a Reading fan group who have been calling for a change of ownership – said in a statement that refers to a report in the Guardian: “The reported withdrawal of Reading FC Women from the Women’s Championship and the closure of its academy is an absolute disgrace.

“This is the darkest day yet under the ownership of Dai Yongge and Dai Xiu Li.

“Reading women’s youth set-up provided opportunity and community for women and girls across Berkshire and beyond. That has been cruelly snatched out of their hands.

“Only two years ago the women’s team was a stable WSL side. Those who have contributed to its downfall, through actions and non-actions, should hang their heads in shame.

“To Dai Yongge and Dai Xiu Li, too many people have already suffered from your inability to secure a sale. Enough is enough. Sell the club.”

The PA news agency has contacted Reading for comment and understands the FA is continuing to work with the club as the situation unfolds.

According to the Guardian, a deal with a consortium of UK-based and American investors that would have likely saved the women’s section and kept its first-team in the Championship, fell at the final hurdle on Friday.

It has been reported Reading, who narrowly escaped relegation with a 10th-place finish last season, have requested to withdraw from the Championship, though they may apply for a spot in the fifth tier.

Chelsea's Lauren James and Reading's Gemma Evans battle for the ball during the Barclays Women’s Super League match at the Select Car Leasing Stadium,
Reading were in the Women’s Super League the season before last (Nigel French/PA)

Sell Before We Dai has erected a number of protest billboards in the Reading area, including one saying “Don’t let our women’s team Dai”, while a petition to save the women’s sector has now amassed nearly 5,000 signatures.

The PA news agency understands parents of players within the club’s girls’ pathway were informed their teams could not continue operating.

Former Reading player, manager and director of women’s football Kelly Cousins is among many who have expressed outrage at the reports.

The 38-year-old spent both her youth and senior career with the Royals before serving as both the first-team boss and the director of the women’s section between 2012 and 2023.

Cousins, who is now sporting director at NWSL side Utah Royals, wrote on X: “I actually don’t know what to say anymore.

“We can all fight from the outside but unfortunately there has to be people higher up in the club that want to fight too!”

Lewes, who suffered relegation from the Women’s Championship during the 2023-24 campaign, released a statement on social media saying they have yet to hear confirmation of Reading’s withdrawal from the league.

It read: “Lewes FC is aware of media reporting that Reading Women FC will not be participating in the FA Women’s Championship for 2024/25 season.

“As yet, the club has received no official confirmation of this, nor has it heard from the FA how this may impact Lewes FC Women.”