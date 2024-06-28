Reading fan group say ‘darkest day yet’ amid reports of women’s team plight

A Reading fan group has described Friday as the “darkest day yet” for the club amid reports the women’s first team has been forced to withdraw from the Championship and the likelihood of their pathway closing.

In January, an EFL statement said that Reading owner Dai Yongge “is no longer in a position – or does not have the motivation – to support the club financially” and urged him “either to fund the club adequately or to make immediate arrangements to sell his majority share”.

A takeover has yet to materialise, while a last-gasp attempt by a consortium to save the women’s sector, which at one point included future England internationals Fran Kirby and Mary Earps, had reportedly fallen through.

Sell Before We Dai – a Reading fan group who have been calling for a change of ownership – said in a statement that refers to a report in the Guardian: “The reported withdrawal of Reading FC Women from the Women’s Championship and the closure of its academy is an absolute disgrace.

“This is the darkest day yet under the ownership of Dai Yongge and Dai Xiu Li.

“Reading women’s youth set-up provided opportunity and community for women and girls across Berkshire and beyond. That has been cruelly snatched out of their hands.

“Only two years ago the women’s team was a stable WSL side. Those who have contributed to its downfall, through actions and non-actions, should hang their heads in shame.

“To Dai Yongge and Dai Xiu Li, too many people have already suffered from your inability to secure a sale. Enough is enough. Sell the club.”

The PA news agency has contacted Reading for comment and understands the FA is continuing to work with the club as the situation unfolds.

According to the Guardian, a deal with a consortium of UK-based and American investors that would have likely saved the women’s section and kept its first-team in the Championship, fell at the final hurdle on Friday.

It has been reported Reading, who narrowly escaped relegation with a 10th-place finish last season, have requested to withdraw from the Championship, though they may apply for a spot in the fifth tier.

Reading were in the Women’s Super League the season before last (Nigel French/PA)

Sell Before We Dai has erected a number of protest billboards in the Reading area, including one saying “Don’t let our women’s team Dai”, while a petition to save the women’s sector has now amassed nearly 5,000 signatures.

The PA news agency understands parents of players within the club’s girls’ pathway were informed their teams could not continue operating.

Former Reading player, manager and director of women’s football Kelly Cousins is among many who have expressed outrage at the reports.

The 38-year-old spent both her youth and senior career with the Royals before serving as both the first-team boss and the director of the women’s section between 2012 and 2023.

Cousins, who is now sporting director at NWSL side Utah Royals, wrote on X: “I actually don’t know what to say anymore.

“We can all fight from the outside but unfortunately there has to be people higher up in the club that want to fight too!”

Lewes FC is aware of media reporting that Reading Women FC will not be participating in the FA Women’s Championship for 2024/25 season. As yet, the club has received no official confirmation of this, nor has it heard from the FA how this may impact Lewes FC Women. — Lewes FC Women (@LewesFCWomen) June 28, 2024

Lewes, who suffered relegation from the Women’s Championship during the 2023-24 campaign, released a statement on social media saying they have yet to hear confirmation of Reading’s withdrawal from the league.

It read: “Lewes FC is aware of media reporting that Reading Women FC will not be participating in the FA Women’s Championship for 2024/25 season.

“As yet, the club has received no official confirmation of this, nor has it heard from the FA how this may impact Lewes FC Women.”