On this day in 2015: Petr Cech completes £10million move to Arsenal from Chelsea

Petr Cech completed a protracted £10million move to Arsenal from Chelsea on this day in 2015.

The veteran Czech goalkeeper signed a “long-term” contract with the Gunners after 11 largely successful years at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho had reportedly been reluctant to allow the 33-year-old to leave at all – let alone join a rival – but the transfer was eventually sanctioned by owner Roman Abramovich in light of the player’s long service.

Cech won 13 trophies with Chelsea including the Champions League in 2012 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Cech made 494 appearances for the Blues and won 13 trophies, including the Champions League and four Premier League titles, before losing his place to Thibaut Courtois.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said: “Petr Cech is a player that I have admired for a long time and I am very pleased that he has decided to join us.

“He has proven over many seasons that he is one of the outstanding keepers in the world and he will add great strength to our squad.”

Cech, who had joined Chelsea from Rennes in 2004, hoped the switch would reinvigorate his career.

He said: “It was probably the hardest decision for me but last year I realised that I am not in a phase of my career when I would sit on the bench.”

Cech said he was grateful to Abramovich for allowing him to join the club of his choosing.

“I spoke to Mr Abramovich about me staying in the Premier League and I’d like to thank him from the bottom of my heart for his support in this matter,” he said.

Cech has taken up ice hockey since retiring from football (Ian Walton/PA)

Cech won an FA Cup with Arsenal before retiring in 2019 and taking up an administrative role back at Chelsea, a post he held for three years.

After retiring he also started playing ice hockey and reached such a level that Elite League side Belfast Giants signed him on a short-term deal earlier this year.