Katarina Johnson-Thompson plays down fitness concerns ahead of Olympics

Katarina Johnson-Thompson has played down concern about her fitness ahead of this summer’s Olympics in Paris.

The heptathlon world champion pulled out of the European Championships in Rome earlier this month due to a minor leg injury.

The decision to withdraw was described as precautionary and the 31-year-old was back in action on Saturday at the Microplus UK Athletics Championships in Manchester.

Johnson-Thompson is preparing for her fourth Olympic Games (David Davies/PA)

“I’m feeling OK,” said Johnson-Thompson after competing in the individual javelin event. “It’s all good.

“I feel healthy now. It was a precaution. I don’t want anything to get in the way of my chance this year of a medal.”

Despite being a double world champion, Johnson-Thompson has never finished on an Olympic podium.

Paris will be her fourth shot at glory in the sport’s most prestigious event after her most recent attempt in Tokyo three years ago was cut short by injury.

Having already achieved the qualification mark, she is not under the same pressure to perform as other athletes in Manchester this weekend for what doubles as an Olympics trial event.

Her aims therefore are simply to hone her form and fitness in selected events.

KJT in the building 💪 Javelin up first for the Olympian #WhereItStarts | #UKChamps2024 pic.twitter.com/1J0nge0hmN — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) June 29, 2024

She is entered for the 200 metres and high jump on Sunday but will only be able to compete in one due to a schedule clash.

“My weekend is a bit different to everybody else’s,” the Liverpudlian said. “My expectations are just seeing what I can do and seeing if I can execute some of the things that I’ve been doing in training.

“So rather than go for a qualification or going for a big score, I just want to work on a few weaknesses.”

Johnson-Thompson was eliminated from the javelin after three throws with a best of 42.38 metres.

The event was won for a fourth year in succession by Bekah Walton but her best of 54.11 was not good enough for Olympic qualification.