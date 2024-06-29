Aryna Sabalenka ‘not 100 per cent ready’ and says Wimbledon involvement in doubt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aryna Sabalenka ‘not 100 per cent ready’ and says Wimbledon involvement in doubt

By Press Association
Aryna Sabalenka is dealing with a shoulder injury (John Walton/PA)
Aryna Sabalenka is dealing with a shoulder injury (John Walton/PA)

Aryna Sabalenka has cast doubt over her participation in this year’s Wimbledon two days out from her first-round match with Emina Bektas.

Two-time Australian Open champion Sabalenka has battled with different fitness issues in recent weeks, after she struggled with a stomach bug during a French Open quarter-final defeat to Mirra Andreeva before she had to retire in Berlin earlier this month with a shoulder injury.

The Belarusian revealed it took “five to six days” to get over her illness in Paris, but has now got to manage a rare shoulder problem called teres major, which primarily affects her serve.

Aryna Sabalenka practising at the All England Club
Sabalenka says she is not certain to play her Wimbledon opener because of injury (John Walton/PA)

Asked if she might not play Monday’s opener with Bektas on Court One, Sabalenka admitted: “There is always a chance, yeah.

“I’m not 100 per cent fit now. We’re doing everything we can with my team to make sure I’ll be able to play my first match here, but no, I’m not 100 per cent ready.

“I would say that’s something I have to figure out right now. If I’ll not figure out that, then I can only make things worse. I don’t want that. I don’t want to risk the rest of the season.

“As competitors, we’re not going to give up that easily. The last week, we’ve been really (doing) lots of different things, we’ve been trying. Yeah, I have another day, another day-and-a-half to try some more stuff and see where I am.

“I still have my hopes.”

World number one Iga Swiatek is in a different boat after taking time out since her fourth victory at Roland Garros on June 8, which included attending a Taylor Swift concert in Liverpool.

While Swiatek is the Queen of Clay, she has only made the quarter-finals on one occasion at the All England Club after success as a junior in SW19.

The draw has not been kind with a string of former grand-slam champions in the path of Swiatek, starting with Sofia Kenin in round one.

But Swiatek said with a smile: “Thanks for letting me know, but I’m not looking at the draw.

“I only know my first-round opponent and that’s all.

“I feel great, especially coming after such great tournaments. I’m glad that I have some time off. I had time also to practice in a solid way and not rush it.

“I’m happy that I came here early because there is a huge difference between the grass that we have in our own country for example and here.

“Day after day I felt like I’m getting more rhythm and I can really feel the ball better. I feel good.

“For sure we approached this year a little bit differently basically because of the amount of matches that I played in the first part of the season.

“I could probably squeeze in one more tournament before Wimbledon, but I don’t know if I would be able to physically be in a good shape till the end of the year. You kind of have to choose what’s better also for the future. I think that was smarter decision this year.”