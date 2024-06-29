Alexander Zverev ready for ‘most open’ Wimbledon men’s singles in 20 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alexander Zverev ready for 'most open' Wimbledon men's singles in 20 years

By Press Association
Carlos Alcaraz will try to retain his title (Steven Paston/PA)
The men’s singles tournament at Wimbledon is the most open for 20 years, according to world number four Alexander Zverev.

Only five different players have won the event since Roger Federer’s first title in 2003, with Carlos Alcaraz ending Novak Djokovic’s five-year unbeaten run last summer.

But, with Djokovic limited in his preparations after knee surgery and Alcaraz and world number one Jannik Sinner both still inexperienced on grass, Zverev believes the prize is there for the taking.

Alexander Zverev practises at Wimbledon
The German, who lost to Alcaraz in five sets in the French Open final earlier this month, said: “It’s the first time I really feel like I’m here to be a competitor, to maybe win the title. I didn’t feel like that previous years when I came here. I didn’t feel like I was capable.

“I also do think this is the most open Wimbledon championship that we maybe had in 20 years in terms of favourites, in terms of potential winners. I think there’s multiple guys who have a very decent chance of going deep and very decent chance of winning the tournament.

“I don’t think it has been like that since before Roger started playing. After Roger came Rafa (Nadal), Novak, Andy (Murray). It was always a very limited amount of guys who were actually able to compete and to win the tournaments. I really feel it’s different this year.”

Alcaraz will be aiming to disprove Zverev’s theory, and warned his rivals that he has sharpened up considerably since losing to Jack Draper at Queen’s Club last week.

Carlos Alcaraz, right, was beaten by Jack Draper at Queen's Club
“I’m feeling great,” said the Spaniard. “Honestly, after Queen’s, I had a lot of days to adapt my game, to practise, to get better.

“I remember after losing in Queen’s, the next day I started practising my movement, my shots, just to be more comfortable moving on grass, playing on grass this year.

“Right now I had great practices with great players just to see how is my level. I think I’m ready to start the tournament.”

Having lifted his third grand slam title in Paris, the 21-year-old is hoping to join the select group of players – most recently Nadal in 2010 – to have won the French Open and Wimbledon back to back.

“Winning grand slams is difficult,” said Alcaraz. “Obviously changing from clay to a grass court, totally different surfaces, totally different game of play.

“Let’s say I’m going to try. Obviously I want to put my name on that short list to win Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same year. I know that there’s going to be a really difficult and big challenge for me, but I think I’m ready to do it.”

Until beating him in the semi-finals at Roland Garros, Alcaraz had had to play second fiddle in 2024 to Italian Sinner, who claimed his first slam title at the Australian Open before overtaking Djokovic at the top of the standings.

Sinner struggled with injury going into Paris but won a title on grass in Halle last week and believes he is fully prepared for Wimbledon.

“After Paris I took some days off and then back to work,” said the 22-year-old. “I feel physically much better than in the beginning of Roland Garros because there I arrived with some doubts. Here I have no doubts about my body.”