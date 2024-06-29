Gareth Southgate says England have ‘refined’ penalty preparations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gareth Southgate says England have ‘refined’ penalty preparations

By Press Association
Gareth Southgate's side lost in the final of the European Championships three years ago (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Southgate’s side lost in the final of the European Championships three years ago (Nick Potts/PA)

Gareth Southgate has been refining England’s penalty shoot-out preparations in an attempt to prevent a repeat of their Euro 2020 heartbreak.

Having topped Group C despite attracting scathing criticism for their performances, England now face Slovakia in the last 16 of Euro 2024.

England lost the last European Championships final on penalties to Italy at Wembley as they came closer than ever to ending the wait for a major men’s trophy, a run which now stretches back 58 years.

Gareth Southgate failed to score in the penalty shoot-out loss to Germany at Euro 96 (PA)
Gareth Southgate failed to score in the penalty shoot-out loss to Germany at Euro 96 (PA)

Southgate himself missed from the spot as England were beaten by Germany in a shoot-out at Euro 96, with penalty pain seemingly hanging over the nation in major tournaments.

That changed slightly at the 2018 World Cup as Southgate’s side beat Colombia to reach the quarter-finals.

Then followed another triumph on spot-kicks in the 2019 Nations League third-placed play-off against Switzerland – only for the loss to Italy to follow two years later.

Ahead of the Slovakia clash in Gelsenkirchen, Southgate explained the process of honing shoot-out preparations.

“We’ve had a way of working that we’ve always refined,” he told ITV Sport.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saves a penalty from Colombia's Carlos Bacca during the FIFA World Cup 2018, round of 16 shoot-out. (Aaron Chown/PA)
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saves a penalty from Colombia’s Carlos Bacca during the FIFA World Cup 2018, round of 16 shoot-out. (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Obviously, in the last tournament, we didn’t use that but we’ve still refined things that we felt could have been done differently since then.

“We’ve been preparing quietly for that for quite a while.”

The loss to Italy in 2021 saw Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho miss from 12 yards, with the trio then targets of racial abuse on social media.

Both Rashford and Sancho came on in the last minute of extra-time purely to be involved in the shoot-out.

Southgate, though, pointed to a number of examples where such a policy has worked as he stopped short from saying whether he would do the same again.

“It’s an interesting concept because (Paulo) Dybala came on in the World Cup final with a minute to go and took a penalty and scored (for Argentina).

“In the Europa League Final a few years ago, (Manchester United manager) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer put on Juan Mata and Alex Telles in the 122nd minute, both of them scored.

“They lost and he got killed for not changing the goalkeeper. So we’re in a world where the outcome determines the narrative.”

Pushed on whether he would substitute players on again, Southgate replied: “We will have to wait and see…”