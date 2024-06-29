Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retire from format after India’s T20 World Cup win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retire from format after India’s T20 World Cup win

By Press Association
Virat Kohli, left, and Rohit Sharma both retired from T20 internationals after winning the World Cup (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
Virat Kohli, left, and Rohit Sharma both retired from T20 internationals after winning the World Cup (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli helped end their country’s decade-long hunt for silverware with victory over South Africa in the T20 World Cup final then immediately announced their retirement from the format.

The duo are the two top run-scorers in the history of T20 internationals, both boasting over 4,000 runs, and they picked their moment of shared triumph to leave the stage.

Kohli top-scored with 76 from 59 balls in a gripping seven-run victory over the Proteas in Barbados, while Sharma finally got his hands back on a trophy he first won as a youngster in 2007.

Kohli, 35, and Sharma, 37, both shed tears at the end of the game, overcome by the emotion of a long-awaited triumph and by the realisation that they would soon be saying farewell.

Kohli, still the sport’s most bankable star, was first to go as he confirmed his departure at the post-match presentation.

“This was a now-or-never situation. This is my last T20 game playing for India, my last World Cup, so I wanted to make the most of it,” he said.

“This was an open secret. It’s time for the next generation to take the T20 game forward.

“It’s been a long wait for us, waiting to win an ICC tournament. We wanted to win that cup. It’s been difficult to hold things back and I think it’s going to sink in later. It’s been an amazing day and I’m thankful.”

Virat Kohli celebrates after India's win is confirmed
Virat Kohli celebrates after India’s win is confirmed (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

Sharma kept his cards closer to his chest, getting through the formalities, the initial dressing room celebrations and the vast majority of his press conference before finally springing his surprise.

“This was my last game as well,” he said.

“There’s no better time to say goodbye to this format. I’ve loved every moment of this.

“I started my India career in T20 and this is what I wanted to do. I wanted to win the cup and say goodbye.”

For an India side who have finished as runners-up five times in ICC finals in the past decade, spanning all three formats, this was a moment of catharsis.

“It’s hard to sum up what we’ve been through… a lot of high-pressure games that we’ve been on the wrong side of,” said Sharma.

“Guys understand when the pressure is on what needs to be done and today was a perfect example. We stuck together with our backs to the wall. We wanted this really badly.”

Sharma failed to leave his own mark on the final, dismissed for just nine, but was thankful for Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, who took two for 18 and changed the game at the death.

“Come the occasion, big players stand up. No one was in doubt about Virat, he’s been on top of his game for the last 15 years. Jasprit? I don’t know how he does it. It’s just a masterclass. Class act.”

South Africa captain Aiden Markram in the field in the T20 World Cup final in Barbados
South Africa were playing in their first World Cup final in Barbados (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

Proteas skipper Aiden Markram, whose side were chasing a first ever World Cup win and failed to get over the line despite needing only 30 runs from the last 30 balls.

“It’s gut-wrenching… the way this game went only adds to the emotions,” he said.

“I’d like to think we’re one step closer to getting that first win. It hurts quite a bit but I’m incredibly proud.

“South Africans are competitive, respectful and will go down with a fight. This is still a proud moment for us.”