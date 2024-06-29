Marseille confirm appointment of Roberto De Zerbi on three-year contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marseille confirm appointment of Roberto De Zerbi on three-year contract

By Press Association
Roberto De Zerbi has taken over as Marseille head coach (Steven Paston/PA)
Roberto De Zerbi has taken over as Marseille head coach (Steven Paston/PA)

Roberto De Zerbi has signed a three-year deal to take over as Marseille head coach.

Marseille revealed earlier this week that an “agreement in principle” had been reached for the former Brighton boss and it has now been made official.

De Zerbi left the Seagulls at the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign after a successful 20 months at the Premier League club, where he guided them into the Europa League for the first time.

“I’m delighted to be joining Olympique de Marseille, as I had a very strong desire to join the club,” De Zerbi said.

“The history and prestige that surround OM, the passion and fervour of its supporters, and the seriousness and enthusiasm shown to me by Frank (McCourt), Pablo (Longoria) and Medhi (Benatia) were all decisive factors in my decision to embark on this exciting challenge.

“I can’t wait to sit on the bench at the Orange Velodrome, this time as OM coach, and help the club regain the position that Marseille deserves.”

Marseille endured a turbulent previous campaign and finished eighth in Ligue 1 after they went through three different permanent head coaches.

President Longoria added: “We are very proud to welcome Roberto to Olympique de Marseille, a talented coach with a European reputation.

“As well as being enthusiastic about the idea of coaching OM from the outset, he has all the qualities required to succeed on our bench.

“His decision to join us sends out a strong signal about the club and the new sporting cycle we are embarking on.”