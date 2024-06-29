Euro 2024 day 16: Germany storm past Denmark as holders Italy crash out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Euro 2024 day 16: Germany storm past Denmark as holders Italy crash out

By Press Association
Germany celebrate against Denmark during their Euro 2024 victory (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Germany celebrate against Denmark during their Euro 2024 victory (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Hosts Germany and Switzerland reached the last eight of Euro 2024 as holders Italy crashed out.

Germany beat Denmark 2-0 on a dramatic night in Dortmund which saw the game suspended by thunder and lightning in Dortmund, while Italy lost by the same scoreline to Switzerland in Berlin.

Here, the PA news agency looks at day 16 of the European Championship.

Stormy ending for Denmark

Germany v Denmark – UEFA Euro 2024 – Round of 16 – BVB Stadion Dortmund
Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring Germany’s second goal against Denmark (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Denmark were eventually blown away on a stormy night in Dortmund as Germany ran out controversial 2-0 winners.

English referee Michael Oliver suspended the action after 35 minutes due to thunder and lightning at the Westfalenstadion, with the delay lasting 24 minutes.

Second-half goals from Kai Havertz – a penalty after Denmark had an effort ruled out by VAR for offside moments earlier – and Jamal Musiala saw Germany through to a last-eight date with Spain or Georgia.

Denmark felt hard done by after Joachim Andersen’s goal was disallowed by the barest of margins, with the semi-automated offisde technology ruling Thomas Delaney offside by a matter of inches.

Moments later the Crystal Palace defender had more reason to complain after David Raum’s cross touched his outstretched arm and a penalty was awarded, which Havertz converted to give Germany the lead.

Italy out with a whimper

Switzerland v Italy – UEFA Euro 2024 – Round of 16 – Olympiastadion
Switzerland’s Remo Freuler scores past Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in Berlin (Nick Potts/PA)

In exiting the tournament with a lifeless 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in Berlin, Italy looked a pale impression of the side that lifted the Henri Delaunay Trophy at Wembley three years ago.

It took until deep into the second half for Luciano Spalletti’s lacklustre side to muster a credible effort at goal, Gianluca Scamacca hitting the post from barely three yards out, by which time Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas had scored the goals that would dispatch the Euro 2020 champions.

The victory over England on penalties that clinched the last edition of the European Championship felt like another lifetime as Italy’s tournament ended with just a single shot on target against Switzerland, who reached the quarter-finals for just the second time.

Spalletti was eager to take the blame for the loss, saying: “The responsibility is always mine. There’s no blame to everyone. I want to stress this. I want to thank the players for having brought me here.”

Changes likely for England

Gareth Southgate altered his midfield by bringing in Conor Gallagher for Trent Alexander-Arnold for goalless draw against Slovenia, but after England again failed to live up to high expectations there looks set to be another change for the meeting with Slovakia on Sunday.

Kobbie Mainoo, who made a positive difference to the team’s play when he came on for Gallagher at half-time in Cologne, is in line to play from the start.

Southgate though was not ready to make wholesale changes, saying: “You’ve got to be very careful not to throw everything out the window, lose things you’re doing well and lose continuity and the confidence that comes from players playing together and the understanding that comes with that.

“You have to ignore external advice and be assured in what you’re doing. Equally, we’ve had some players who have come in and had a big impact from the bench.”

Georgia seeking another upset

Georgia
Georgia’s 2-0 win over Portugal was possible the upset of the tournament so far (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The 2-0 victory for Willy Sagnol’s Georgia over Portugal that saw them through the group stage was perhaps the biggest shock of Euro 2024 so far, as the tournament debutants upset great odds to set up Sunday’s meeting with Spain in Cologne.

Their opponents are no strangers to being stung at this stage of a major finals after Morocco beat the side managed by Luis Enrique on penalties in Qatar two years ago.

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente said: “We all have seen surprising things happen in football and I don’t think that will stop happening.

“Georgia beat Portugal, we have to respect them as opponents, work hard and take the game with the importance that it has so it doesn’t happen to us.”

Picture of the day

Germany v Denmark – UEFA Euro 2024 – Round of 16 – BVB Stadion Dortmund
There were extraordinary scenes at the Germany v Denmark game in Dortmund as thunder and lightning forced a 24-minute first-half delay. Germany went on to win the round-of-16 tie 2-0 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Post of the day

Who’s up next?

SOCCER England
England and Slovakia meet in the last 16 of Euro 2024 on Sunday (Infographic PA Graphics)

England v Slovakia 5pm, ITV1
Spain v Georgia 8pm, ITV1