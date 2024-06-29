Euro 2024 day 16: Germany storm past Denmark as holders Italy crash out

Hosts Germany and Switzerland reached the last eight of Euro 2024 as holders Italy crashed out.

Germany beat Denmark 2-0 on a dramatic night in Dortmund which saw the game suspended by thunder and lightning in Dortmund, while Italy lost by the same scoreline to Switzerland in Berlin.

Here, the PA news agency looks at day 16 of the European Championship.

Stormy ending for Denmark

Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring Germany’s second goal against Denmark (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Denmark were eventually blown away on a stormy night in Dortmund as Germany ran out controversial 2-0 winners.

English referee Michael Oliver suspended the action after 35 minutes due to thunder and lightning at the Westfalenstadion, with the delay lasting 24 minutes.

Second-half goals from Kai Havertz – a penalty after Denmark had an effort ruled out by VAR for offside moments earlier – and Jamal Musiala saw Germany through to a last-eight date with Spain or Georgia.

Denmark felt hard done by after Joachim Andersen’s goal was disallowed by the barest of margins, with the semi-automated offisde technology ruling Thomas Delaney offside by a matter of inches.

Moments later the Crystal Palace defender had more reason to complain after David Raum’s cross touched his outstretched arm and a penalty was awarded, which Havertz converted to give Germany the lead.

Italy out with a whimper

Switzerland’s Remo Freuler scores past Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in Berlin (Nick Potts/PA)

In exiting the tournament with a lifeless 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in Berlin, Italy looked a pale impression of the side that lifted the Henri Delaunay Trophy at Wembley three years ago.

It took until deep into the second half for Luciano Spalletti’s lacklustre side to muster a credible effort at goal, Gianluca Scamacca hitting the post from barely three yards out, by which time Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas had scored the goals that would dispatch the Euro 2020 champions.

The victory over England on penalties that clinched the last edition of the European Championship felt like another lifetime as Italy’s tournament ended with just a single shot on target against Switzerland, who reached the quarter-finals for just the second time.

Spalletti was eager to take the blame for the loss, saying: “The responsibility is always mine. There’s no blame to everyone. I want to stress this. I want to thank the players for having brought me here.”

Changes likely for England

A quick look at the stadium after this evening's media conference. Tomorrow: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🆚🇸🇰 back in Gelsenkirchen! pic.twitter.com/Ixcj5Ua4GF — England (@England) June 29, 2024

Gareth Southgate altered his midfield by bringing in Conor Gallagher for Trent Alexander-Arnold for goalless draw against Slovenia, but after England again failed to live up to high expectations there looks set to be another change for the meeting with Slovakia on Sunday.

Kobbie Mainoo, who made a positive difference to the team’s play when he came on for Gallagher at half-time in Cologne, is in line to play from the start.

Southgate though was not ready to make wholesale changes, saying: “You’ve got to be very careful not to throw everything out the window, lose things you’re doing well and lose continuity and the confidence that comes from players playing together and the understanding that comes with that.

“You have to ignore external advice and be assured in what you’re doing. Equally, we’ve had some players who have come in and had a big impact from the bench.”

Georgia seeking another upset

Georgia’s 2-0 win over Portugal was possible the upset of the tournament so far (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The 2-0 victory for Willy Sagnol’s Georgia over Portugal that saw them through the group stage was perhaps the biggest shock of Euro 2024 so far, as the tournament debutants upset great odds to set up Sunday’s meeting with Spain in Cologne.

Their opponents are no strangers to being stung at this stage of a major finals after Morocco beat the side managed by Luis Enrique on penalties in Qatar two years ago.

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente said: “We all have seen surprising things happen in football and I don’t think that will stop happening.

“Georgia beat Portugal, we have to respect them as opponents, work hard and take the game with the importance that it has so it doesn’t happen to us.”

Picture of the day

There were extraordinary scenes at the Germany v Denmark game in Dortmund as thunder and lightning forced a 24-minute first-half delay. Germany went on to win the round-of-16 tie 2-0 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Post of the day

Who’s up next?

England and Slovakia meet in the last 16 of Euro 2024 on Sunday (Infographic PA Graphics)

England v Slovakia 5pm, ITV1

Spain v Georgia 8pm, ITV1