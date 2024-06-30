On this day in 2020: Manchester City agree sale of Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2020: Manchester City agree sale of Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich

By Press Association
Leroy Sane’s move to Bayern Munich from Manchester City was agreed on this day in 2020 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City agreed a deal to sell Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich on this day in 2020.

The transfer was worth an initial fee of around £44.7million, with a series of add-ons increasing the value by up to £10m.

It brought to an end Sane’s four-year stay in Manchester, during which time the Germany winger won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups, having been a key part of the side that won a domestic treble in 2019.

Chelsea v Manchester City – Carabao Cup Final – Wembley Stadium
Pep Guardiola had said Leroy Sane, alongside Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling, was “the future of the club” (Nick Potts/PA)

Sane scored 52 goals in 192 appearances in a City shirt, and marked his Champions League goal against Monaco for the club by getting a huge tattoo of himself celebrating across his back.

After joining from Schalke in August 2016, Sane initially needed a few months to find his way in Pep Guardiola’s side but enjoyed an excellent second campaign in which he won the PFA young player of the year award in 2018.

Guardiola once called the front three of Sane, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling “the future of the club” given their youth and potency, but it would not turn out that way.

Sane had been integral to the side that won the domestic treble in 2018-19, but then missed virtually all of the following campaign with a serious knee injury suffered in the Community Shield.

Manchester City v Liverpool – Community Shield – Wembley Stadium
Leroy Sane missed almost all of his final season in Manchester with a knee injury suffered in the Community Shield (Adam Davy/PA)

That allowed a young Phil Foden to emerge while Riyad Mahrez also blossomed. With Bayern making their interest clear, Sane turned down the opportunity to discuss a new contract at City, who opted to cash in with 12 months remaining on his deal.

Bayern had made clear their desire to sign Germany’s best players, and the move to Munich reunited Sane with Hansi Flick, who had managed him while in charge of Germany Under-21s.

In a farewell message on social media, Sane wrote: “Thanks to all the fans, the staff and my teammates! I will always remember this time with joy and pride. I’ve learned a lot and I’m very proud to have been part of this journey.”